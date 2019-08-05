Menu
SHOCK FIND: Koorana Crocodile Farm found an orthopedic plate in the contents of their croc MJ's stomach
Koorana Crocodile Farm
MJ the croc could solve murder mysteries from the grave

Meg Bolton
by
5th Aug 2019 5:34 PM
THE stomach contents of MJ the Coowonga crocodile could help police solve a missing persons case more than 1000km away.

The plate was sent to the police forensics unit after it was found in the deceased crocodile's corpse at Koorana Crocodile Farm last week.

Its discovery has prompted Cairns police to begin investigations into possible links between unsolved missing persons cases and the orthopedic plate.

A police spokesperson said Cairns police were looking through missing persons files.

MJ the crocodile was bought from the Johnstone River Crocodile Farm in Innisfail six years ago after he was captured in the wild.

The metal bone plate and six screws were found in the stomach of the 4.7 metre saltwater crocodile during a routine autopsy.

Orthopedic plates are an internal fixation used to hold fractures in place to allow bone healing.

It is not yet known whether the plate was used to help mend the bone of a human or animal but forensic investigations are expected to confirm this.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

