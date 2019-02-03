MKR high flyers serve up a night to remember

Flight attendants Chris Rillo and Lesley Clough overcame turbulence during their instant restaurant on My Kitchen Rules.

THE competition is heating up on My Kitchen Rules, with two experienced cooks serving up the best pasta ever in the show's 10-year history.

Noosa's Lesley Clough and her long-time friend and co-worker Chris Rillo hosted their instant restaurant tonight, putting their twist on three classic dishes passed down through their families.

The flight attendants promised a first-class dinner party, which they delivered with a smile while battling through a bit of turbulence at Lesley's Sunrise Beach home.

Pasta king Chris, who learned to make pasta from his Italian family, was in the pilot's seat for the entrée - a beloved tortellini his mother showed him how to make.

But just as they were getting ahead of schedule, there was a massive delay when they ran out of gas to cook with.

Used to mid-air dramas, the flight attendants remained cool, calm and collected until a new gas bottle was delivered.

Their level-headedness allowed them to serve up what their guests unanimously declared the best dish of the competition so far.

"I can't fault it at all. I can't even find anything negative to talk about," Manu Feildel said.

"This is probably the best pasta we've ever had for the last 10 years. From the bottom of my heart this is restaurant quality and frankly I'm gob smacked... I don't' know what else to say. If this is the beginning of tonight I can't wait for the next course."

But Chris and Lesley hit another hurdle during the main course as they continued to have issues with the gas stove.

With little room for error with such a lean meat, Lesley had to watch her three pots of braising meat like a hawk.

To make matters worse they discovered they'd accidentally bought pitted prunes - a small but important detail for the perfectionists.

Cooking with gas turned out to be a challenge for Chris and Lesley. STEVE POHLNER

"For me it's perfect, except for one thing," Pete Evans said.

"Your rabbit, which is the star of this dish, unfortunately is nearly inedible; it's that tough. It's a huge shame… the combination of ingredients I loved it.

"I would not attempt to a whole rabbit like this for this many people."

Chris and Lesley regrouped for the dessert, which they hoped wasn't too "grown up" for some of their dinner guests to enjoy with the bitter flavour of Campari.

But it was a lack of sweetness that let the dish down slightly.

"Campari to me is the smack in the head," Manu said. "The cardamom is also really strong and the two fought against each other. A bit of sweetness in the cream would have helped."

Chris's tortellini, the highlight of the night, earned two perfect scores of 10 from the judges.

The experienced cooks may not have reached their goal of a score of 107, their combined ages, but a score of 82 puts them in second place on the leader board.

Chris and Lesley's menu

Entrée: Lobster and herb tortellini with burnt butter sauce

Main: Braised rabbit and prunes with goats cheese custard and baby carrots

Dessert: Campari and orange cake

Score: 82