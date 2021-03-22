MLA to host series of free seminars at Beef Australia 2021
Driving producer profits and building a stronger future for the Australian beef industry will be the focus of a series of free seminars hosted by Meat & Livestock Australia (MLA) at Beef Australia 2021 this May.
MLA’s Redefining Resilience seminar series will provide beef producers with the opportunity to benefit from practical outcome-focused information captured through innovation and adoption of research outcomes.
MLA managing director Jason Strong said the beef industry had exhibited resilience for generations but there was no better time to look at how we use this in-built strength to take us even further.
“Redefining our resilience will ensure the Australian beef industry remains a world leader in global competitiveness, deliver high value, high quality products domestically and around the world, and ultimately ensure our success,” Mr Strong said.
“The seminars will address a series of challenges and opportunities faced by beef producers today and discuss the resilient measures underway to transition from “business as usual” to a more sustainable, productive and profitable future.
“We have a really great line-up of researchers, industry specialists and producers who will share insights and first-hand experiences about on-farm profit drivers and how to support the resilience of the red meat industry through commercial application.”
All MLA seminars are free to attend and registration is essential to secure your seat.
To find out more about each seminar and register visit Beef Australia 2021 website.
MLA’s Redefining Resilience seminar program includes:
Session 1: Fightback against Dieback
Featuring both research and first-hand producer experiences that explore this prevalent issue affecting areas stretching from far north Queensland and into northern New South Wales.
Date: Monday May 3
Time: 3.30pm – 5pm
Venue: The Paterson Room
Speakers:
David Foote – Managing Director, Australian Country Choice
Dr David Beatty, Group Manager, Productivity & Animal Wellbeing, MLA
Caroline Hauxwell – Associate Professor, QUT
Stuart Buck – Principal Agronomist (Sown Pastures), DAF
Dr Gordon Rogers – Principal of Applied Horticultural Research (AHR)
Nathan Jennings – Senior Livestock Officer, North Coast Local Land Services
Nicholas Brazier – Pasture Agronomist, DAF
Josh Connelly – Owner, NLA Contracting
Owen Price – Commercial Beef Producer
John Baker – Beef Cattle producer, Central QLD
Kylie Schooley – Beef Producer, Rocky Springs Cattle Co
Session 2: DNA to Dollars Breakfast Forum
Breeding values are a powerful tool in predicting herd performance. MLA unlocks 30 years of genetics data used to underpin this valuable genetic tool being used to influence on-farm profit drivers.
Date: Tuesday May 4
Time: 6.45am – 9am *includes a light breakfast
Venue: The Long Paddock
Speakers:
Michael Crowley – General Manager Research Development & Adoption, MLA
Hamish Chandler – Program Manager Genetics, MLA
Professor Ben Hayes – University of Queensland
Professor Rachel Ankeny – School of Humanities, University of Adelaide
Darren Hamblin – Producer
Michael Lyons – Producer
Sally Leigo – Program Manager Adoption, MLA
Session 3: Linking Innovation with Reproductive Performance
The Northern Breeding Business (NB2) program addresses cow reproductive efficiency, a significant issue for the northern herd. Hear from researchers and producers about the innovative technology and on-farm practices being implemented to increase the performance of breeder herds.
Date: Wednesday May 5
Time: 8am – 9.30am
Venue: The Paterson Room
Speakers:
Julie McDonald – CFO, MDH Pty Ltd BBus (Finance) CPA
Dr Luis Silva – Senior Research Fellow QAAFI
Mark Trotter – Associate Professor CQU
Dr Kieren McCosker – Regional Director, Katherine & Senior Livestock Scientist, Livestock Industries, NT DITT
Edwina Toohey – Research Leader Value Chain, NSW DPI
Dave Smith – Principal Extension Officer, QDAF
Stuart Barrett – Producer
Geoff Murrell – CEO, Packhorse
Natalie Marks – Grazier
Ben McGlynn – General Manager North, Paraway Pastoral Co.
Session 4: Driving Value through Supply Chain Innovation
Insights into industry programs and technologies that are creating opportunity for supply chain partners, extracting increased carcase value, and generating greater income for the whole supply chain including on-farm.
Date: Thursday May 6
Time: 3.30pm – 5.30pm
Venue: The Paterson Room
Speakers:
Dr Alex Ball – Managing Director, Rural Analytics
Michael Finucan – Industry Stakeholder Manager Northern, JBS
Nick Meara – General Manager, Thomas Borthwick & Sons
Dr Graham Gardner – Professor in biochemistry, toxicology, and nutrition
Darry Heidke – Manager Supply Chain Technology Innovation, MLA
Dr Jane Weatherley – CEO, Integrity Systems Company