MLA to host series of free seminars at Beef Australia 2021

Driving producer profits and building a stronger future for the Australian beef industry will be the focus of a series of free seminars hosted by Meat & Livestock Australia (MLA) at Beef Australia 2021 this May.

MLA’s Redefining Resilience seminar series will provide beef producers with the opportunity to benefit from practical outcome-focused information captured through innovation and adoption of research outcomes.

MLA managing director Jason Strong said the beef industry had exhibited resilience for generations but there was no better time to look at how we use this in-built strength to take us even further.

“Redefining our resilience will ensure the Australian beef industry remains a world leader in global competitiveness, deliver high value, high quality products domestically and around the world, and ultimately ensure our success,” Mr Strong said.

“The seminars will address a series of challenges and opportunities faced by beef producers today and discuss the resilient measures underway to transition from “business as usual” to a more sustainable, productive and profitable future.

“We have a really great line-up of researchers, industry specialists and producers who will share insights and first-hand experiences about on-farm profit drivers and how to support the resilience of the red meat industry through commercial application.”

All MLA seminars are free to attend and registration is essential to secure your seat.

To find out more about each seminar and register visit Beef Australia 2021 website.

MLA’s Redefining Resilience seminar program includes:

Session 1: Fightback against Dieback

Featuring both research and first-hand producer experiences that explore this prevalent issue affecting areas stretching from far north Queensland and into northern New South Wales.

Date: Monday May 3

Time: 3.30pm – 5pm

Venue: The Paterson Room

Speakers:

David Foote – Managing Director, Australian Country Choice

Dr David Beatty, Group Manager, Productivity & Animal Wellbeing, MLA

Caroline Hauxwell – Associate Professor, QUT

Stuart Buck – Principal Agronomist (Sown Pastures), DAF

Dr Gordon Rogers – Principal of Applied Horticultural Research (AHR)

Nathan Jennings – Senior Livestock Officer, North Coast Local Land Services

Nicholas Brazier – Pasture Agronomist, DAF

Josh Connelly – Owner, NLA Contracting

Owen Price – Commercial Beef Producer

John Baker – Beef Cattle producer, Central QLD

Kylie Schooley – Beef Producer, Rocky Springs Cattle Co

Session 2: DNA to Dollars Breakfast Forum

Breeding values are a powerful tool in predicting herd performance. MLA unlocks 30 years of genetics data used to underpin this valuable genetic tool being used to influence on-farm profit drivers.

Date: Tuesday May 4

Time: 6.45am – 9am *includes a light breakfast

Venue: The Long Paddock

Speakers:

Michael Crowley – General Manager Research Development & Adoption, MLA

Hamish Chandler – Program Manager Genetics, MLA

Professor Ben Hayes – University of Queensland

Professor Rachel Ankeny – School of Humanities, University of Adelaide

Darren Hamblin – Producer

Michael Lyons – Producer

Sally Leigo – Program Manager Adoption, MLA

Session 3: Linking Innovation with Reproductive Performance

The Northern Breeding Business (NB2) program addresses cow reproductive efficiency, a significant issue for the northern herd. Hear from researchers and producers about the innovative technology and on-farm practices being implemented to increase the performance of breeder herds.

Date: Wednesday May 5

Time: 8am – 9.30am

Venue: The Paterson Room

Speakers:

Julie McDonald – CFO, MDH Pty Ltd BBus (Finance) CPA

Dr Luis Silva – Senior Research Fellow QAAFI

Mark Trotter – Associate Professor CQU

Dr Kieren McCosker – Regional Director, Katherine & Senior Livestock Scientist, Livestock Industries, NT DITT

Edwina Toohey – Research Leader Value Chain, NSW DPI

Dave Smith – Principal Extension Officer, QDAF

Stuart Barrett – Producer

Geoff Murrell – CEO, Packhorse

Natalie Marks – Grazier

Ben McGlynn – General Manager North, Paraway Pastoral Co.

Session 4: Driving Value through Supply Chain Innovation

Insights into industry programs and technologies that are creating opportunity for supply chain partners, extracting increased carcase value, and generating greater income for the whole supply chain including on-farm.

Date: Thursday May 6

Time: 3.30pm – 5.30pm

Venue: The Paterson Room

Speakers:

Dr Alex Ball – Managing Director, Rural Analytics

Michael Finucan – Industry Stakeholder Manager Northern, JBS

Nick Meara – General Manager, Thomas Borthwick & Sons

Dr Graham Gardner – Professor in biochemistry, toxicology, and nutrition

Darry Heidke – Manager Supply Chain Technology Innovation, MLA

Dr Jane Weatherley – CEO, Integrity Systems Company