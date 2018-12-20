'Moa' to life for amazing Warwick teacher who battled cancer

Warwick couple David Roche and Christina Stanfield Roche are moving as far away from their 'normal' life as possible, to a remote island where groceries are a boat trip or a plane flight away!

DAVID Roche and Christina Stanfield Roche were ready for an adventure 11 years ago when Christina was diagnosed with breast cancer, but now she's in remission they're ready for a radical change.

On Moa Island, where they are headed, there is no such thing as a quick trip to the grocery shop.

A 30 kilometre journey across open waters or a flight to a nearby island is what it will take to stock their cupboards.

Uprooting from their cosy home on Chapel St, the Warwick Central teacher and her hubby are ready to embrace life in one of Australia's northernmost communities.

It's the adventure Ms Stanfield Roche was planning in 2007, when she was suddenly diagnosed with breast cancer.

"That takes a lot from you and from you life and I suppose it leaves emotional scars on your family and your children," he said.

Now in full remission, Ms Stanfield Roche has learnt not to waste a moment in life.

"We sat down and said we've always wanted to travel, lets just do it," she said.

With their bags packed and their boat destined for the tropics, Ms Roche said she wasn't nervous, just excited.

Warwick couple David Roche and Christina Stanfield Roche bought this motor home with plans to travel Australia when illness put their aspirations on hold. Now they're trading the RV for a boat and heading to a tropical island. Marian Faa

On Moa, she will join a small team of teachers at the local primary school.

Mr Roche, who recently sold his auto-electrical business after having major shoulder surgery, plans to recover with a fishing rod in his hands.

"I'm just looking forward to relaxing, that's all," he said.

Leaving their jobs, friends and community in Warwick will be hard, the couple say, but everyone has been supportive of their decision.

"Leaving school, that was pretty heart-wrenching. But everyone has been excited for us," Ms Stanfield Roche said.

Waving goodbye to their Warwick home today, the couple are looking forward to embracing a new culture and learning from the locals on Moa.

"Up in the community I think it's important to be aware and respect - respect where we are going and learn from where we are going. These cultures can teach us so much," Ms Stanfield Roche said.