Warwick police were on scene.
Warwick police were on scene.
Mobile phone used to damage police van

Gerard Walsh
by
1st Sep 2019 9:53 AM
A MOBILE phone was used to break the window of a police van in Percy St, Warwick, around midnight Saturday.

Police were called to the incident between Acacia Avenue and Percy St in which three Warwick men were fighting.

A large crowd was watching and the mobile phone was thrown and went straight through a back window of the police van.

Warwick police have the phone in their possession and are further investigating the incident.

At this stage, no arrest has been made.

Warwick police made one arrest on scene, a 25-year-old Warwick man was arrested for public nuisance and obstructing police.

He will appear in Warwick Magistrates Court on September 11.

Two Warwick men, aged 22 and 23, have been issued with public notice infringement notices which carry a fine of $400.

