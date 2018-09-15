Mobile stadium to bring fans closer to PBR action in Rocky

PBR's state-of-the-art mobile stadium that will be set up at Browne Park.

RODEO: Rockhampton is shaping as a crucial stop in the race for this year's PBR Australian title.

With just four more events until the grand finals in Townsville, the PBR Monster Energy Tour: Rockhampton Invitational will attract the bull riding elite to Browne Park on Saturday, September 22.

Spectators are guaranteed to be closer than ever before to the action, thanks to PBR's state-of-the-art mobile stadium.

PBR Australia general manager Glen Young said every seat in the house was no more than 14m from the arena.

"We're delivering a major-league bull riding spectator experience, and we're thrilled to be taking it up a notch for local fans who have attended PBR competitions in the past and new fans keen to see what this global sport is all about,” he said.

"We've already toured the stadium across Victoria, New South Wales and Queensland this year and the feedback from fans has been extremely positive.

"It's helped us to nail the brief in terms of delivering what bull riding fans want out of a PBR event - a top-notch experience that can rival what they would see in the US or metro locations in Australia.”

SERIOUS CONTENDER: Clermont's Aaron Kleier, pictured on Sweet Pro's Chemical Weapon at Bendigo, is right in the hunt for the 2018 Australian PBR title. Elise Derwin

The stadium boasts a 3500 capacity, which includes seating for 2500 and 18 arena-side corporate boxes.

It also features a custom-built mega screen to take the audience behind the scenes and give slow-motion replays for each ride, as well as infrastructure needed to host a full after-party event.

Young said the battle for the Australian title was "jumping up a notch” edging closer to November's grand finals.

It was neck and neck between four key riders - local young gun Aaron Kleier (Clermont), NSW champions Cliff Richardson and Cody Heffernan, and New Zealand veteran Fraser Babbington.

"Every event and opportunity for rankings points is critical now, and Rockhampton could certainly be an event that could make or break title hopes for the top tour contenders,” Young said.

"Both Babbington and Heffernan have nabbed an Australian title in the past, and Kleier and Richardson have been in striking distance before, so we know all the boys have the pedigree and potential to pull out all stops and rise to the top.”

When the competition finishes, the stadium will be opened up for an after-party event featuring Australian country music DJ Dee Jaye Bux.

For tickets, go online to pbraustralia.com.au.