Mobile trailer cutting their way through business

The mobile haidressing van can usually be spotted on Norman Road during the week. Facebook

YOU would normally get a pie from a van parked on the side of a road but what about a haircut?

Donna Walker launched her mobile hairdresser trailer eight weeks ago but it was quite the journey to get there.

At first the trailer fell apart when she picked up it up and drove it home and then she had to sell her house to get it fixed.

Ms Walker, has a long extensive background in hairdressing including 25 years at Tresses Studio at The Range.

She then moved on and worked 18 months at Kerry's Barber shop and the inspiration to go out on her own.

Wanting somewhere she didn't have a huge rent to pay, she came up with the idea of a mobile hairdressers but with a trailer so it was completely flexible.

The trailer is quite large by at five metres by 2.5 metres and the layout was all designed by herself.

"Everything is in there for me to use....I can pull up anywhere and work, is all in hands reach,” she said.

The dream took two years to come off and came with many speed bumps.

The trailer was originally built in Gympie and took nine months to be made.

On the drive home it started falling apart and even the roof came flying off at Bororen.

But with the help of local Rockhampton businesses she got it back together again.

Ms Walker got it home and enlisted the help of Peter Groom from PHL Fabrications to get it fixed.

Having lost a huge chunk of her money in the failed trailer, Ms Walker actually told her home to pay for the repairs.

She then ordered a kitchen through Kawana Kitchens who later went into liquidation with the JM Kelly fall out.

Jason Griffiths of Town and Country Cabinetmaking did the fit out on the inside and arranged works with the plumbers and electricians.

Monster Printz carried out all the signwriting with the logo and images.

To update her barbering skills, Ms Wa;ker went to Poland for six weeks of training where she was taught by a world renown 7th generation master barber Madhi.

Sharing these skills, she also does education and hands on training in barbering out of the mobile trailer too.

"I love barbering, I love cutting, I am passionate about it, I care about it,” she said.

Now she is up and running, all of her hard work and money has been worth it.

She has had great success with many customers.

"Everyone pulls up and has a look inside,” she said.

Last week she set up on Lion Creek Rd and has had a lot of military personnel coming in for haircuts.

The beauty of the trailer is how mobile it is, she can set up on roadside or at markets and events.

In a few years down the track, she is keen to go travelling with her partner in the trailer.