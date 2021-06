Model awkwardly ‘caught out’ on a plane

Instagram model flies in style after caught ‘pretending to fly business class’

A French Instagrammer has been caught out by fans posting a picture of herself in business class but actually flying in economy.

Model and reality TV star, Oceane El Himer, 27, uploaded the Instagram photo of herself wearing purple tracksuit bottoms and a green cropped jumper in the plush surroundings of the business class cabin.

The Influencer, from Bordeaux, included the caption: "Next Stop - Monaco. Je fly toute la night [I fly all night]."

Unfortunately for Oceane, her pretence was exposed when a fan spotted her sitting in economy and uploaded a snap to Twitter.

The fan captioned his picture with: "Oceane El Himer en éco mdrrrrrrr [Oceane El Himer in economy lollllllll]."

The star has blocked comments on the original picture now, but it has still racked up more than 100,000 likes.

The influencer was flying from Dubai to Monaco when the incident occurred.

Oceane's feed is full of glam pictures on beaches or dressed up to the nines with long flowing hair extensions.

She first shot to fame in France when she participated in their dating reality show Les Princes et les Princesses de l'Amour (The Prince And Princess Of Love) with her twin sister Marine.

Since then she has starred in several other French reality shows including Les Marseillais and Les Apprentis Aventuriers.

