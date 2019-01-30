Model citizens will hit the Criterion this Saturday

MODEL CITIZEN: Chris and Madeline Schuman will attend the Model Comp at the Criterion hotel this Saturday

MODEL CITIZEN: Chris and Madeline Schuman will attend the Model Comp at the Criterion hotel this Saturday Jann Houley

Madeline Schumann will be among the junior scale modellers from near and far vying for honours in the 15th Queensland NNL Titles (National Nameless Luminaries) at Rockhampton's Criterion Hotel on Saturday.

She's built a little racing boat and spray painted it in her choice of colours, red and white.

Competition organiser Chris Schumann said there were also categories for junior and intermediate modellers and all were encouraged to enter.

He expects around 300 entries to be displayed across 26 categories which include sections for automobiles, aircraft, ships, military, figures and more.

Among Mr Schumann's own entries is a diorama of the 1984 movie Running on Empty with a Ford Falcon GHTO.

Set-up will be from 7.30am for competitors and the public can view the displays from 9.00am with prizes awarded at 4.30pm

Entry forms can be obtained from Facebook Rockhampton Scale Modellers Association or on the day at the Criterion Hotel in Quay Street. Entry is $2 per model, up to five models, each model over is free.

The public admission is $2 for adults and $1 for children under 12 years. All proceeds from the event go to the Variety Queensland The Childrens Charity.

For more information about entering the NNL Titles contact Chris Schumann on 4936 2934 a/h.