Jesse Douglas Robbins pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on February 13 to six offences including possessing, producing and supplying cannabis.
Model employee’s drug bust

Darryn Nufer
19th Feb 2020 12:00 AM
A YOUNG Yeppoon man ­described as a “model ­employee” has fronted court on a string of drugs charges ­including supply.

Jesse Douglas Robbins, 18, pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on February 13 to six offences including possessing, producing and ­supplying cannabis.

The court heard that on November 27, 2019 police ­executed a search warrant at Robbins’ Rockhampton Road residence.

In his bedroom they found 27 clip-seal bags of cannabis weighing 155 grams.

Robbins told police he had bagged up the drugs which formed the basis of the production charge.

He further admitted to ­selling cannabis “for a few months” using his mobile phone to contact buyers.

The court heard that ­Robbins had no previous ­history and at the time of his offending he was not employed.

He is now working.

A reference from Robbins’ employer was tendered to the court.

It described the teen as a model employee.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale described Robbins’ case as “saddening”.

“To come along at such a young age when you have everything else going for you is saddening,” Magistrate Beckinsale said.

“Unlike a lot of people that go down this track, you have everything else going for you.

“To muck it up in this way is sad.”

Robbins was placed on two years’ probation with conditions. No conviction was recorded.

