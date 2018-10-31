Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Jess urges women to embrace their natural self

by Alison Stephenson
31st Oct 2018 4:16 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NO plastic, no surgery, no Botox" - people constantly ask Jess Gomes, but she insists she has never gone under the knife.

"I'm proud that I don't have those things in my face," Gomes told Confidential.

 

Jess Gomes says she has never gone under the knife or had Botox done.
Jess Gomes says she has never gone under the knife or had Botox done.

"I feel it's important for me to state that because now within the industry and social media I'm seeing a lot of plastic surgery.

"I just want to help women feel good about themselves and not make them feel like they have to look a certain way because every body else is doing it. I want women to know that they can embrace their own unique self and not feel like they have to change themselves or be pressured to do that."

 

Jessica Gomes with models Linda Rosenberg and Ella Verberne. Picture: Jonathan Ng
Jessica Gomes with models Linda Rosenberg and Ella Verberne. Picture: Jonathan Ng

 

Gomes hopes she can help women feel good in their swimwear too.

The 34-year-old has teamed up with Jets to design a capsule collection of swimwear pieces which were revealed at a 20th anniversary celebration for the fabled Aussie brand at David Jones last night.

jess gomes model plastic surgery

Top Stories

    'You know who I am. I am the dragon' man yells at couple

    premium_icon 'You know who I am. I am the dragon' man yells at couple

    Crime Man held CQ couple at knife point, smashed man's head into wall multiple times

    • 31st Oct 2018 4:00 AM
    REVEALED: What swayed Landry on the flood levee debate

    premium_icon REVEALED: What swayed Landry on the flood levee debate

    News Who and what changed the Federal member's mind?

    UPDATE: Strong winds hit CQ towns as storm warning continues

    UPDATE: Strong winds hit CQ towns as storm warning continues

    Weather Once again our eyes are fixed on the skies hoping for rain.

    Local Partners