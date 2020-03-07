Model struts her stuff on Bali catwalk

ON THE RISE: Rockhampton’s own Maria Liebenberg is celebrating after making the final round of a nationwide modelling competition.

ROCKHAMPTON model Maria Liebenberg is holding her head high and excited for what the future holds after competing in the final round of a prestigious nationwide competition in Bali last month.

The 14-year-old Heights College student was one of 25 finalists competing for the title of Australian Super Model of the Year. She battled it out against 10 other girls in her chosen category, runway and fashion.

Unfortunately, Maria did not place in the competition.

She said she was not disappointed and was glad she got to do this experience.

“I am not disappointed because I know the girls who won and I definitely think they deserved it,” she said.

“Everyone worked equally as hard as each other. It just came down to small things and experience.

“It was a great experience and I learnt a lot.”

Maria, who does modelling through academy Elite Ave, said she learnt how to improve her walk and take better photos at workshops they had set up.

“We had a catwalk trainer who individually helped make our walks better,” she said.

“We also had a photographic training with different photographers who helped us with tips on how to make our photos better.

“Other than training, we had a big finale show at the end of the competition, where we got to model some Bali designers’ clothes on the catwalk. That was pretty fun.”

She said if she had the chance to do it again in the future she would and encouraged other’s thinking about registering for Australian Super Models of the Year 2021 to “go for it”.

“Even if you don’t win it is a really great experience and you learn a lot,” she said.

For now, Maria is focused on building her portfolio.

“I am looking at doing collaborations with photographers and hopefully some brands on Instagram,” she said.

Australian Super Model of the Year is a fashion focused beauty pageant that aims to represent women (and men) of diverse ethnicities and cultures.