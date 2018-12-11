Menu
Modern Family star Sarah Hyland has faced significant health challenges. Picture: Getty Images
Modern Family star’s shock suicide revelation

by New York Post, staff writers
11th Dec 2018 4:42 AM

Modern Family star Sarah Hyland has revealed she contemplated suicide while undergoing a second kidney transplant after the first failed.

The actress received a kidney from her father in 2012 to cure dysplasia, a condition when the organs do not develop properly.

But toward the end of 2016 the kidney started to fail, Hyland received a second transplant from her brother Ian in September 2017.

Her health woes, which now include endometriosis, led to depression.

"I was very depressed. When a family member gives you a second chance at life, and it fails, it almost feels like it's your fault. It's not. But it does," the actress told Self magazine.

"For a long time, I was contemplating suicide, because I didn't want to fail my little brother like I failed my dad."

The Modern Family star said that doctors did all they could to save the kidney she had received from her dad.

"We did all of these tests and all of these treatments to try and save the kidney," Hyland told the publication. "Christmas break, New Year's, Thanksgiving, my birthday, all of that spent in the hospital."

Unfortunately, none of the treatments helped her failing kidney, which was donated by her father in 2012. Her brother, Ian, was the donor of the second kidney.

But there has been an unexpected upside for the actress.

 

Sarah Hyland with her Modern Family castmates. Picture: ABC
Sarah Hyland with her Modern Family castmates. Picture: ABC

 

Just three days before her second kidney transplant, Hyland met boyfriend radio DJ and former Bachelorette contestant, Wells Adams, who has been by her side since.

"He's seen me at my worst," Hyland explained. "I think that's why I feel the most beautiful in his eyes, because he still finds me beautiful after seeing all that."

The experience also brought them closer together.

"It was a really intimate start to a relationship to have to go through those hurdles at the very, very, very beginning when you're just even getting to know a person," the actress added. "Also, falling in love with someone before you can really be intimate. I did not believe that that was a thing, but it is."

It's been a rough few weeks for the actress whose teenage cousin was killed by a drunk-driver on December 2.

 

If you or someone you know needs help, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or BeyondBlue on 1300 224 636. If it is an emergency please call 000.

 

- with the New York Post

