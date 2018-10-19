Modern touches against classical Queenslander home backdrop

Enjoy this rural oasis in this gorgeous home on Gavial-Gracemere road.

COMBINE an exquisite home with a rural oasis and you have "Monreith” at 557 Gavial-Gracemere Road.

Situated on just over four hectares of land, this property has plenty to offer.

This beautiful home is featured as House of the Week today from The Morning Bulletin's Real Estate Guide.

Newly released onto the real estate market, the home boasts four bedrooms with two bathrooms.

It has a large sized living area on the ground floor with interior brick.

The kitchen has been renovated with high quality appliances, white benches contrasted with black handles and a white and black marble bench top.

Upstairs there is the immaculate juxtaposition of the newly renovated and modern style against the classic Queenslander.

The three bedrooms are huge in size.

Two bedrooms have expansive glass floor to ceiling windows and sliding doors that open to the breezy front verandah with views of the rural backdrop.

The verandah is wide in space with intricately detailed wrought iron.

The owners are currently using the fourth bedroom as an office but it can easily be turned into another bedroom.

The main family bathroom has modern touches and finishes with a white, grey and black theme.

There is a separate shower with glass framing and bath.

The main bedroom is huge, with a sitting area and new luxurious bathroom plus long mirrored build-in wardrobe.

Throughout the home there are stained glass windows, with one perfectly positioned above the front door decorated with flowers.

There are also touches of antique pendant lights, chandeliers and wall lanterns throughout the home.

557 Gavial-Gracemere Road

Priced at $859,000

Four bedroom, two bathroom

Outdoor entertaining area with upstairs front verandah

Two storey home

Concrete swimming pool

Established gardens and trees with water fountain

Situated on over four hectares

Professionals Livingston & Molloy Real Estate - Rockhampton

Contact agent Louise Cooper: 0427 223 345

The home opens outside to a full length entertaining area along the front length of the home, complete with ceiling fans.

The upstairs verandah and entertaining area overlook the sparkling concrete swimming pool with spa ledge.

Around the pool there is room to sit by and enjoy the tranquillity.

Outside, the property continues to surprise.

A sanctuary of established gardens has been built to escape in and enjoy the peace and quiet around leafy hedges.

Under a pergola, paving leads to a water fountain.

The land is ideal for a horse enthusiast with four paddocks, all of which have strong fencing.

There is a large Colourbond shed which has been converted into stables with horse boxes, tack and work rooms and two car lock up garages.

A round yard has also been built to run the horses around.

This polished home portrays sophistication and rural living not too far from town.

It is only 10 minutes to the city via Bouldercombe Road or three minutes to the Gracemere Shopping Centre up the road.