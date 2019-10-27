Molan sidelined by Nine in wake of ‘Joey Johns feud’

Where is Erin Molan?

That is the question being asked by colleagues at Nine's Willoughby studios with the popular sports reporter seemingly MIA in recent weeks.

Molan looks to have been sidelined by her long-time employer following allegations of a falling out with former NRL player Andrew "Joey" Johns.

Following reports of the bitter feud with Johns, the hardworking Molan was virtually absent from Nine's NRL grand final coverage on October 6.

She wasn't part of the match coverage despite hosting Friday night football all year and was instead relegated to pre-show duties and post-show interviews with WAGs.

Erin Molan has not been seen at Nine’s Willoughby offices for weeks. Picture: Sam Ruttyn

Three weeks later Molan didn't attend Nine's Upfront presentation due to a broken shoulder, sustained when she fell down stairs at her home.

Last weekend she also failed to attend the annual Australian Commercial Radio Awards, despite winning Best On Air Team on the AM dial with co-host Natalie Peters.

Molan was also absent from her Friday night sports report on the bulletin presented by Deb Knight, nursing her injured shoulder at home after surgery.

"The boys club dominated the coverage on the NRL grand final night," said one insider.

"There is no doubt Nine's main female sports broadcaster is being sidelined.

"People in the building are concerned for her.

There are allegations of a feud between Andrew Johns and Erin Molan.

"She is renowned for her unwavering commitment to work and never says no to anything.

"She went back to work when her daughter Eliza was six weeks old.

"However there's no doubt she is being used less by Nine."

Sunday Confidential believes Molan has two years left on her contract.

Nine's spokeswoman Vic Buchan yesterday told Sunday Confidential the story was "clearly another beat up about Erin".

"Erin hosted the first three hours of the (grand final) coverage on the day from the ground and did all the post-show interviews with the families of the winning teams."