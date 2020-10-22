‘Molested, blackmailed’: Star’s horror

Matthew McConaughey has revealed he was molested as a teenager and "blackmailed" into losing his virginity aged 15.

The Oscar winner, 50, said in his new memoir, Greenlights, that he was sexually assaulted by a man after being "knocked unconscious" in the back of a van.

McConaughey wrote: "I was blackmailed into having sex for the first time when I was 15. I was certain I was going to hell for the premarital sex.

"Today, I am merely certain that I hope that's not the case."

The actor, who has three children with model Camila Alves, added: "I was molested by a man when I was 18 while knocked unconscious in the back of a van."

Despite the traumatic incidents, the Interstellar actor said: "I've never felt like a victim. I have a lot of proof that the world is conspiring to make me happy."

This is McConaughey's first time talking publicly about the sexual assault.

Matthew McConaughey has released his memoir, Greenlights. Picture: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for STXfilms

Back in 2016, the father-of-three supported the University Of Texas' "Rape Elimination Program" by shuttling students home from campus after dark.

McConaughey was pictured in a golf cart taking people home as he raised awareness for preventing sexual assault.

Elsewhere in his memoir, the The Gentlemen star shed light on his parents Kay and James' turbulent marriage.

McConaughey claimed Kay once broke James' nose and held a knife at him during a fight, before they had sex on the kitchen floor.

He also alleged that James broke Kay's middle finger.

His parents were married three times and divorced twice, and James went drinking at a bar on the day Kay was in hospital giving birth to McConaughey as he didn't think the baby was his.

Discussing his parents' volatile romance, McConaughey told the New York Times: "The love was real. The passion was real.

"This is the reality, but there's humanity in that reality."

McConaughey - who won an Oscar for his role in Dallas Buyers Club in 2014 - added that James was tough on him and his three older brothers, but that he'd learned invaluable lessons from James' strict stance.

"I wouldn't give back one a**-whooping I got for the values that are ingrained in me," McConaughey said.

James died of a heart attack in 1992 while having sex with Kay.

Having read Greenlights, Kay admitted she wished the memoir depicted more of the "affection" between her and James.

"It was a rocky and passionate love affair we had, but I do wish Matthew would have told more of the stories about me and his dad's love, affection and commitment to each other," she told the New York Times.

McConaughey, who shot to fame in the 1993 coming-of-age comedy Dazed And Confused, married Camila Alves in 2012.

Matthew McConaughey’s break out role was back in 1993 in Dazed and Confused.

They have three children together - sons Levi, 12, Livingstone, seven and daughter Vida, 10.

This story originally appeared on The Sun and has been reproduced here with permission

Originally published as 'Molested, blackmailed': Star's horror