Moment brazen thieves hit jeweller caught on CCTV
THREE men are on the run after a ramming a car through the doors of a jewellery store in a brazen robbery in Logan Hyperdome shopping centre, south of Brisbane early this morning.
About 2.20am, a stolen red 2015 Nissan X-Trail four-wheel drive was caught on CCTV driving through the Piazza entrance to the Bryan Rd shopping centre, through the food court and to Prouds Jewellers.
Three men, dressed in dark clothing, rammed the doors several times with the car before running into the store and smashing multiple glass cabinets, stealing several bags of jewellery.
Police have located the 4WD, which was stolen from a Logan Village address on 3 October, on fire at Shailer Park about 3.10am.