Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Moment brazen thieves hit jeweller caught on CCTV

by Cloe Read
9th Oct 2019 3:27 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

THREE men are on the run after a ramming a car through the doors of a jewellery store in a brazen robbery in Logan Hyperdome shopping centre, south of Brisbane early this morning. 

 

The robbery took place in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Picture: Queensland Police Service
The robbery took place in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Picture: Queensland Police Service

 

About 2.20am, a stolen red 2015 Nissan X-Trail four-wheel drive was caught on CCTV driving through the Piazza entrance to the Bryan Rd shopping centre, through the food court and to Prouds Jewellers. 

 

One of the thieves' faces was caught on CCTV during the robbery. Picture: Queensland Police Service
One of the thieves' faces was caught on CCTV during the robbery. Picture: Queensland Police Service

 

Three men, dressed in dark clothing, rammed the doors several times with the car before running into the store and smashing multiple glass cabinets, stealing several bags of jewellery.

 

The thieves used hammers to smash glass cabinets and steal the jewellery. Picture: Queensland Police Service
The thieves used hammers to smash glass cabinets and steal the jewellery. Picture: Queensland Police Service

 

Police have located the 4WD, which was stolen from a Logan Village address on 3 October, on fire at Shailer Park about 3.10am. 

 

Two robbers exit a Logan Hyperdome jewellery store after breaking in. Picture: Queensland Police Service
Two robbers exit a Logan Hyperdome jewellery store after breaking in. Picture: Queensland Police Service

More Stories

jewellery store logan robbery

Top Stories

    Council defends cemetery injury claimaint seeking over $900,000

    premium_icon Council defends cemetery injury claimaint seeking over...

    Council News A CENTRAL Queensland council is defending claims it failed its duty of care and that equipment was defective, after a former employee of 20 years filed a claim for...

    • 9th Oct 2019 3:49 PM
    VOTE NOW: Best childcare educators, centres in CQ

    premium_icon VOTE NOW: Best childcare educators, centres in CQ

    News You spoke, we listened — vote for your favourite childcare educator and centre

    ‘I feel like I’ve really lost a real part of me’

    premium_icon ‘I feel like I’ve really lost a real part of me’

    News Good deed harder than expected for woman completing a promise to her dying uncle

    • 9th Oct 2019 4:00 PM
    Swan’s footy flag celebrations turn sour

    premium_icon Swan’s footy flag celebrations turn sour

    News A BIG weekend celebrating the Yeppoon Swans AFL premiership double almost landed...