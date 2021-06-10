Watch a drunk driver smash through doors of a pub

A DRIVER was four times the legal limit when he reversed his girlfriend's car through the front doors of a Gold Coast pub.

It was the seventh time Nathan Simpson had been caught driving without a licence.

The 28-year-old, who has never had a job, was on parole when he crashed the car into the Robina Pavilion on Ron Penhaligon Way about 8.30pm on August 5 last year.

He blew 0.202 per cent. The legal limit is 0.05 per cent.

Simpson pleaded guilty in the Southport District Court on Wednesday to dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, wilful damage and driving without a licence.

A still from a CCTV video showing Nathan Simpson driving his girlfriend's car through the front door of the Robina Pavilion in August 2020.

FULL DIGITAL ACCESS: JUST $1 A WEEK FOR FIRST 12 WEEKS

Judge William Everson sentenced him to 18 months' prison with parole eligibility on October 16.

"Quite simply, what you did was extremely dangerous and extremely reckless," he said.

Simpson's parole was revoked after the incident.

Crown prosecutor Michael Mitchell said Simpson had been drinking at the pub and was asked to leave due to his level of intoxication.

As he left he had a verbal altercation with one of the staff members.

CCTV footage shows four staff members walking down the enclosed pedestrian walkway when the red car suddenly reverses through the glass doors.

The staff members scattered. No-one was injured.

The car only stopped when it ran into a decorative fireplace.

Damage to the front of the venue.

Simpson drove off leaving behind part of his tyre and a skid mark.

The glass doors were completely shattered and glass was strewn throughout the walkway.

The car belonged to Simpson's girlfriend who was a passenger in the car.

Defence barrister James McNab, instructed by Hannay Lawyers, said Simpson had an unhappy childhood and left school at Year 8.

He said he had been homeless for a time.

His partner and mother were in court to support him.

lea.emery@news.com.au

Originally published as Moment drunk driver smashes through door of Coast pub