A firetruck has become stuck in a sinkhole caused by a burst water main in Brisbane‘s southside on Monday morning.

A firetruck has become stuck in a sinkhole caused by a burst water main in Brisbane‘s southside on Monday morning.

There were warnings of peak hour chaos in Brisbane on Monday morning, after a fire truck became stuck in a sinkhole on a major thoroughfare.

Fire crews were responding to a burst water main at the intersection of Juliette and Beatrice streets in Greenslopes at 3.30am on Monday.

A crane had to be brought in to remove the truck from the sinkhole.

Water had been gushing down the street and into homes when the road caved in under the vehicle.

The truck’s front wheel became stuck in the 3x3m sinkhole.

It’s believed the burst water main had softened the road, causing the collapse.

Workmen repair a sinkhole on the corner of Beatrice and Juliette Street in Greenslopes. NCA NewsWire / Jono Searle

The clean-up was expected to continue throughout Monday morning. NCA NewsWire / Jono Searle

An Urban Utilities spokeswoman told ABC Radio a crane had to be brought in to lift the truck out of the hole.

“Crews will be working throughout the day (on this) … It’s a complex job,” she said.

The burst water main caused the sinkhole. NCA NewsWire / Jono Searle

Some lanes on Juliette Street will remain closed, and Beatrice Street will be completely closed during the morning, with motorists urged to take care when in the area.

It’s believed at least four homes had been damaged in the incident, but the firefighters escaped uninjured.

Originally published as Moment giant sinkhole traps fire truck