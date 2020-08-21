Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Moment police raid home of convicted conman

by Alister Thomson and Chris McMahon
21st Aug 2020 6:31 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

CONVICTED fraudster Anton Muntz - previously known as Marius Anton Ackerman - has been arrested on fresh fraud charges.

Police said at 7am this morning they executed a search warrant at Muntz's Hope Island address where "numerous" computers, printers and telecommunications equipment were seized.

Police will allege that Muntz, 51, was running a fraudulent finance brokerage company under the name Citi Private Capital.

Muntz has been charged with one count each of carrying on the business of committing fraud and disobeying a lawful order.

Anton Muntz when he was known as Marius Anton Ackerman.
Anton Muntz when he was known as Marius Anton Ackerman.

Police said investigations are ongoing and they are keen to speak to anyone who has had dealings with Citi Private Capital.

Muntz has previously been convicted of fraud.

 

Originally published as Moment police raid home of Coast conman

anton muntz court crime fraud marius anton ackerman

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SNEAK PEEK: Rocky’s most unique store open for business

        Premium Content SNEAK PEEK: Rocky’s most unique store open for business

        News New CBD shopfront delivers a one-of-a-kind experience.

        STREET BRAWL: 20 people with clubs, palings and shovels

        Premium Content STREET BRAWL: 20 people with clubs, palings and shovels

        News UPDATE: A teenage girl has been taken into custody and charged...

        Smoke blocks traffic flow on Bruce Highway

        Premium Content Smoke blocks traffic flow on Bruce Highway

        News Fire crews are battling a fast-moving grass fire.

        Alleged DV offender allowed to reside near victim

        Premium Content Alleged DV offender allowed to reside near victim

        Crime Man on two domestic violence orders can live near alleged victim