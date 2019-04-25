Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The rising flood waters of the Mary River at the Kenilworth Camping on the River.
The rising flood waters of the Mary River at the Kenilworth Camping on the River. Austin Bellingham
Breaking

Moment 'raging' floodwaters forced campsite evacuation

Matty Holdsworth
by
25th Apr 2019 9:33 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DRAMATIC video footage of rapidly rising Mary River flood waters that threatened to inundate a Kenilworth Campgrounds has emerged on social media.

It led to the evacuation of 46 campers at the popular spot Kenilworth Camping on the River, who were unknowingly in a no-camping zone.

Sunshine Coast Council officers and police evacuated the campers away from the flood prone areas through a neighbouring paddock.

The owners of the campsite, Shane and Sharyn Paulger, were hit with a $5000 fine for allowing the visitors to camp illegally.

Chris Birch watched the campers settle in despite the river rising quickly.

"The fools went and camped across the river after they were told there was a chance of flooding," Mr Birch said on social media.

"The next morning we woke up after rain all night and the river was high and raging."

Gail Lockyer also experienced something similar at the same campgrounds six months ago.

"We thought we might have got flooded in. But we laughed it off. We went back the next day to collect our tent and everything. Just makes for good memories."

More Stories

evacuation flood water mary river sunshine coast video weather
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Broncos head coach to return to Rockhampton

    premium_icon Broncos head coach to return to Rockhampton

    Rugby League He will be coming back to the Beef Capital for the first time since taking over the Brisbane coaching role late last year.

    • 25th Apr 2019 9:42 AM
    Pauline Hanson shows preference transparency in Capricornia

    premium_icon Pauline Hanson shows preference transparency in Capricornia

    Politics Senator Hanson discusses Capricornia how to vote cards

    Candidates' set to debate at Bulletin-run forum next week

    premium_icon Candidates' set to debate at Bulletin-run forum next week

    Politics Come and watch your favourite candidate in action at our debate.

    • 25th Apr 2019 8:46 AM
    How's the latest Avengers flick been received in CQ?

    premium_icon How's the latest Avengers flick been received in CQ?

    News Fans's bitter tears for final film

    • 25th Apr 2019 8:41 AM