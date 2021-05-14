Menu
Crime

Watch the moment a shirtless man steals a mower

by James Hall
14th May 2021 9:04 AM

The hunt is on for a shirtless man who allegedly took a ride-on lawn lawnmower for a joy ride in Far North Queensland and failed to return it.

The 63-year-old owner of the John Deere mower said a man approached him on May 3 and asked if he could take the machine for a test drive.

Police are investigating the theft of a John Deere ride-on lawnmower.
But once the shirtless man, who was also wearing a red hat, jumped on board in Edmonton, near Cairns, he allegedly took off and never came back.

The mower, which can retail for as much as $5000, was later located but police have pleaded for help in finding the man believed to be responsible for the alleged theft.

