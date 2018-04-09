Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Laurel Hubbard suffered this gruesome injury trying to lift 130kg.
Laurel Hubbard suffered this gruesome injury trying to lift 130kg.
Commonwealth Games

Moment weightlifter’s elbow snapped

by Greg Stolz
9th Apr 2018 4:10 PM

SHE took to the platform under the hefty weight of controversy.

But transgender Kiwi weightlifter Laurel Hubbard is out of the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games after suffering an elbow injury trying to snatch 130kg.

Hubbard, 40, who had competed for New Zealand as a man named Gavin before transitioning to a woman, was leading the super-heavyweight 90-plus kilo division when she suffered the injury.

Laurel Hubbard suffered this gruesome injury trying to lift 130kg.
Laurel Hubbard suffered this gruesome injury trying to lift 130kg.

She lifted 120kg on her first attempt in the snatch, seven kilos more than second-placed Feagaiga Stowers, Samoa.

After failing to lift 126kg on her second snatch, Hubbard set the bar even higher at 130kg - only 1kg below her own Commonwealth record.

Laurel Hubbard injures herself trying to lift 130kg at the Games.
Laurel Hubbard injures herself trying to lift 130kg at the Games.

However, her arms snapped back awkwardly behind head and she was left grimacing with an apparent elbow injury.

The Samoan team coach had attacked the decision to allow the 142kg Hubbard to compete in the women's division where the next heaviest competitor weighs 114kg.

Related Items

commonwealth games weighlifting

Top Stories

    Fire crews rush to CQ truck roll-over

    Fire crews rush to CQ truck roll-over

    Breaking DRIVER of truck out of vehicle after trailers "jack knife” near Dingo.

    Chancellor's Cup hopefuls roll into Rocky

    Chancellor's Cup hopefuls roll into Rocky

    Athletics CQUNIVERSITY students go head to head in three day sporting carnival

    Kookaburras' coach reflects on Commonwealth Games clashes

    Kookaburras' coach reflects on Commonwealth Games clashes

    Hockey BATCH: 'Sunday night was a step in the right direction'.

    Accommodation, flights booked out for Beef Australia 2018

    Accommodation, flights booked out for Beef Australia 2018

    Whats On Qantas have added an extra seven services for the event

    Local Partners