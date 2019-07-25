Momentum building for long awaited Browne Park Stadium

THE dream of building the Browne Park Stadium took another step towards reality after Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk dropped a tantalising detail during yesterday's Rockhampton visit.

Popping into Browne Park with Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke on her way to the airport, Ms Palaszczuk revealed exclusively to The Morning Bulletin that the stadium project had her support and the next stage was consideration by the Cabinet Budget Review Committee.

"It has to be considered by government, that's the process that happens. But Barry wanted me to see first hand,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

"I've been here before but actually now it all fits in and makes sense. It will have to go to Cabinet and I would like to see it being considered by cabinet by the end of the year.”

It is understood a decision would be made on whether to pursue the project and how it would be funded, with the results of the feasibility study to consequently be made public.

STADIUM DISCUSSION: Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk visited Browne Park and provided further clues regarding the future of the proposed new stadium upgrade. Leighton Smith

A government spokesperson has previously flagged a possible application to the NAIF for a loan as one way to secure financing for the stadium.

One of Mr O'Rourke's 2017 election promises was to deliver a feasibility study to upgrade Rockhampton's 5000-seat historic "home of rugby league” Browne Park.

With the study now complete, the region has waited for months for the government to honour its pledge to make the results of the study public.

Mr O'Rourke hoped to deliver a 10,000-15,000 seat stadium worth about $120 million which was capable of hosting larger scale sporting and entertainment events.

His suggestion that the stadium could have a vital role in supporting a Queensland bid for the 2032 Olympics to be used as a training facility was backed by the Premier.

A Rocky stadium could draw huge events to CQ. Harry Bruce

Ms Palaszczuk said Cabinet took a firm decision that an Olympics bid be inclusive of regional Queensland

"If down the track we were successful, countries would actually come out and scope where they would train in the lead up as well,” she said.

"You can imagine the likes of Germany, France or Japan, coming out and saying we're going to locate in Rockhampton six months out (from the Olympics) utilising pools, hockey fields, whatever.

"We'll put this into the scoping study we're doing at the moment.”