Momentum gathers twofold for GKI resort redevelopment

AFTER years of nothing, suddenly there's a lot going on regarding the redevelopment of the decrepit Great Keppel Island resort.

Developer Tower Holdings recently sent a letter to residents and visitors warning that demolition works would include "removal of buildings in the old resort area down to slab level only” and "no excavation or demolition underground service and foundations is planned at this time”.

Livingstone mayor seeks to allay GKI locals' concerns

"Some of the buildings contain bonded asbestos, this is to be removed by licenced professional asbestos contractors and taken to landfill on the mainland prior to demolition.

"Material from the demolition is to be sorted and either transported to the mainland or stockpiled on the site for future use.”

The Morning Bulletin understands there are a number of labourers and welders who have recently arrived along with gear on boats and a barge, including an excavator, with a tree lopper also expected.

A Queensland government spokesperson said they were working closely with Tower Holdings to ensure they fulfilled their obligations under the lease agreement.

As part of these obligations, they anticipated outstanding demolition works to be completed by Tower Holdings by the end of 2018's third quarter.

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga couldn't be happier to see action finally happening with the resort after pressure from her government for the developer to get on with the job.

"I'm very pleased to hear that Tower has taken their lease to market.

"I've been pushing for Tower to take action and finally we're seeing some movement on Great Keppel Island. Demolition started this week and now Tower has taken their lease to market. It's clear that Terry Agnew would have continued to sit on his hands and do nothing had the State Government not intervened and committed $25 million towards power and water infrastructure on the island.”

In the hands of the right investor, Mrs Lauga believed Great Keppel Island could be one of the most iconic tourism destinations on the planet.

"We will work closely with any investor serious about redeveloping the island to help Great Keppel to realise its potential,” she said.

Minister for Innovation and Tourism Industry Development Kate Jones said she understood that Tower was already receiving strong interest from prospective investors.

"We are working with Capricorn Enterprise to assist with investors for Great Keppel Island,” Ms Jones said.

"We're the only government that has allocated real dollars for Great Keppel Island.”

A Save GKI spokesperson said the $25m should have been spent on amenities benefiting the whole island community and boosting local tourism.

"I am appalled that the best that her Government can come up with is to offer up $25 million of taxpayers' money in corporate welfare to aid a southern developer who has only ever sought to sell GKI off to an international buyer,” the spokesperson said.

"Yet again a government has put the interests of big business before the very people that elected them.”