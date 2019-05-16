Monday 13 and Tuesday 14 Eisteddfod Results

Madison Day, Keeley Tzoutzias and Paige Baker in Section 65 - Modern Jazz Duo/Trio 13 yrs and over

ANOTHER trio from Beverley Prange Dance Centre took out gold in Rockhampton's 84th eisteddfod yesterday.

Madison, Paige and Keeley recently returned from Bundaberg eisteddfod, where they placed second, and Mackay where they earned a gold medal.

"We go to bed early the night before a performance so we have lots of energy,” they said.

"But after it's done, it's pretty much a free-for-all: eat lollies, stay up late texting friends.”

And this busy week they're not looking forward to a post-eisteddfod slump.

"We work so hard and after it's like, 'What do we do with our time now?'”

MONDAY, MAY 13th:

Section 42B - MODERN JAZZ SOLO 9 AND UNDER 11 YEARS

1st 79.5 Lila McGrath

2nd 79 Mia Harth

3rd 77 Demi Minns

Section 77 - TAP IMPROVISATION 10 AND UNDER 13 YEARS

1st 80 Lily Cooling

2nd 79.5 Kristy Larkin

3rd 79 Lila McGrath

Section 47 - CONTEMPORARY/FREE MOVEMENT/MODERN EXPRESSIVE SOLO 9 AND UNDER 11 YEARS

1st 79 Tillie Hungerford

2nd 78 Mia Harth

3rd 77 Lila McGrath

Section 58 - NATIONAL DANCE (EXCLUDING SCOTTISH AND IRISH) DUO/TRIO 13 YEARS AND OVER

1st 76 Halla Curtis-Gee, Emily Hawke

Section 51 - CABARET SOLO UNDER 13 YEARS

1st 80 Lily Cooling

2nd 79 Dylan Itzstein

3rd 78 Eliza Eather

Section 46 - CONTEMPORARY/FREE MOVEMENT/MODERN EXPRESSIVE SOLO UNDER 9 YEARS

1st 79 Tia Hicks

2nd 78 Romana Bellew

3rd 77 Maddison Greenalsh

3rd 77 Aiden Johnstone

Section 10 - NATIONAL DANCE SOLO (EXCLUDING SCOTTISH AND IRISH) 9 AND UNDER 11 YEARS

1st 80 Tillie Hungerford

2nd 79 Poppy Taylor

3rd 78 Lila McGrath

Section 64 - MODERN JAZZ DUO/TRIO 10 AND UNDER 13 YEARS

1st 78 Lily Cooling, Ella Plumb

2nd 77 Tillie Hungerford, Patrick Robertson

3rd 76 Sophie Wass, Matilda Kerr

Section 7 - CLASSICAL BALLET SOLO (NO POINTE) 15 YEARS AND OVER

1st 79 Keeley Tzoutzias

2nd 78.5 Mitchell Westcott

3rd 78 Joelle Lynch

Section 66 - CONTEMPORARY/FREE MOVEMENT/MODERN EXPRESSIVE DUO/TRIO UNDER 13 YEARS

1st 74 Erica Westcott, Maia Curtis Gee

2nd 73.5 Katie Tully, Isabella Hayes

3rd 73 Dakota Feeney, Emily Forward

3rd 73 Charlotte Peacock, Mia Neinert

Section 38 - SPEED TAP SOLO 13 AND UNDER 15 YEARS

1st 80 Kate Alexander

2nd 79 Donta Whitham

3rd 78 Tahlia Doolan

Section 61 - TAP DUO/TRIO UNDER 13 YEARS FAIRY OAK TROPHY

1st 77 Tillie Hungerford, Patrick Robertson

2nd 75 Emmerson Broomhall, Evelyn Barwick

3rd 74 Anika Hawke, Maia Curtis-Gee

Section 93 - TAP GROUP 13 YEARS AND OVER

1st 82 Beverley Prange Dance Centre

2nd 81 Capricorn School of Dancing

3rd 80 RGS Dance & Musical Theatre Academy

TUESDAY, MAY 14th:

Section 45 - MODERN JAZZ SOLO 15 YEARS AND OVER

1st 79 Madison Day

2nd 78.5 Paige Baker

3rd 78 Katie Webse

Section 26 - TAP SOLO (WALTZ EXCLUDED) UNDER 7 YEARS

1st 76 Makailei Bath

2nd 75 Emily McGrath

Section 67 - CONTEMPORARY/FREE MOVEMENT/MODERN EXPRESSIVE DUO/TRIO 13 YEARS AND OVER

1st 80 Emily Way, Charlotte Donovan, Ulaani Bellette

2nd 76 Nicola Scarpelli, Ella Giles

3rd 75 Isabella O'Donnell, Ailia Dow

Section 39 - SPEED TAP SOLO 15 YEARS AND OVER

1st 79 Jessica Bock

2nd 78 Chloe Cowan

3rd 77 Joelle Lynch

Section 88 - CONTEMPORARY/FREE MOVEMENT/MODERN EXPRESSIVE GROUP UNDER 10 YEARS

1st 77 Capricorn School of Dancing

2nd 76 Epic Studios A

3rd 74 Rockhampton Academy of Dancing

Section 30 - TAP SOLO (WALTZ EXCLUDED) 13 AND UNDER 15 YEARS

1st 81 Donta Whitham

2nd 80 Benedict Wright

3rd 78 Mercedes O'Bree

Section 18 - DEMI-CHARACTER OR CHARACTER SOLO 13 AND UNDER 15 YEARS

1st 79 Kirby Richardson

2nd 78 Heather Maitland

3rd 77.5 Isabella O'Donnell

Section 29 - TAP SOLO (WALTZ EXCLUDED) 11 AND UNDER13 YEARS

1st 79 Emilia Heilig

2nd 78 Emmerson Broomhall

3rd 77.5 Kristy Larkin

Section 85 - MODERN JAZZ GROUP UNDER 10 YEARS

1st 77 Capricorn School of Dancing B

2nd 76.5 Beverley Prange Dance Centre

3rd 76 Capricorn School of Dancing A

3rd 76 Epic Studios A

Section 89 - CONTEMPORARY/FREE MOVEMENT/MODERN EXPRESSIVE GROUP 10 AND UNDER 13 YEARS

1st 80 RGS Dance & Musical Theatre Academy

2nd 78 Capricorn School of Dancing

3rd 76 Epic Studios Australia

Section 60 - SONG AND DANCE DUO/TRIO 13 YEARS AND OVER

1st 82 Fynn Moran, Benedict Wright, Ella Giles

2nd 79 Olivia Offord, Roxy McDonald, Hannah MacDonald

3rd 74 Holly Robertson, Bryn Robertson

Section 43 - MODERN JAZZ SOLO 11 AND UNDER 13 YEARS

1st 79.5 Eliza Eather

2nd 79 Kristy Larkin

3rd 77.5 Lily Cooling

3rd 77.5 Millie O'Brien