Monday 13 and Tuesday 14 Eisteddfod Results
ANOTHER trio from Beverley Prange Dance Centre took out gold in Rockhampton's 84th eisteddfod yesterday.
Madison, Paige and Keeley recently returned from Bundaberg eisteddfod, where they placed second, and Mackay where they earned a gold medal.
"We go to bed early the night before a performance so we have lots of energy,” they said.
"But after it's done, it's pretty much a free-for-all: eat lollies, stay up late texting friends.”
And this busy week they're not looking forward to a post-eisteddfod slump.
"We work so hard and after it's like, 'What do we do with our time now?'”
MONDAY, MAY 13th:
Section 42B - MODERN JAZZ SOLO 9 AND UNDER 11 YEARS
1st 79.5 Lila McGrath
2nd 79 Mia Harth
3rd 77 Demi Minns
Section 77 - TAP IMPROVISATION 10 AND UNDER 13 YEARS
1st 80 Lily Cooling
2nd 79.5 Kristy Larkin
3rd 79 Lila McGrath
Section 47 - CONTEMPORARY/FREE MOVEMENT/MODERN EXPRESSIVE SOLO 9 AND UNDER 11 YEARS
1st 79 Tillie Hungerford
2nd 78 Mia Harth
3rd 77 Lila McGrath
Section 58 - NATIONAL DANCE (EXCLUDING SCOTTISH AND IRISH) DUO/TRIO 13 YEARS AND OVER
1st 76 Halla Curtis-Gee, Emily Hawke
Section 51 - CABARET SOLO UNDER 13 YEARS
1st 80 Lily Cooling
2nd 79 Dylan Itzstein
3rd 78 Eliza Eather
Section 46 - CONTEMPORARY/FREE MOVEMENT/MODERN EXPRESSIVE SOLO UNDER 9 YEARS
1st 79 Tia Hicks
2nd 78 Romana Bellew
3rd 77 Maddison Greenalsh
3rd 77 Aiden Johnstone
Section 10 - NATIONAL DANCE SOLO (EXCLUDING SCOTTISH AND IRISH) 9 AND UNDER 11 YEARS
1st 80 Tillie Hungerford
2nd 79 Poppy Taylor
3rd 78 Lila McGrath
Section 64 - MODERN JAZZ DUO/TRIO 10 AND UNDER 13 YEARS
1st 78 Lily Cooling, Ella Plumb
2nd 77 Tillie Hungerford, Patrick Robertson
3rd 76 Sophie Wass, Matilda Kerr
Section 7 - CLASSICAL BALLET SOLO (NO POINTE) 15 YEARS AND OVER
1st 79 Keeley Tzoutzias
2nd 78.5 Mitchell Westcott
3rd 78 Joelle Lynch
Section 66 - CONTEMPORARY/FREE MOVEMENT/MODERN EXPRESSIVE DUO/TRIO UNDER 13 YEARS
1st 74 Erica Westcott, Maia Curtis Gee
2nd 73.5 Katie Tully, Isabella Hayes
3rd 73 Dakota Feeney, Emily Forward
3rd 73 Charlotte Peacock, Mia Neinert
Section 38 - SPEED TAP SOLO 13 AND UNDER 15 YEARS
1st 80 Kate Alexander
2nd 79 Donta Whitham
3rd 78 Tahlia Doolan
Section 61 - TAP DUO/TRIO UNDER 13 YEARS FAIRY OAK TROPHY
1st 77 Tillie Hungerford, Patrick Robertson
2nd 75 Emmerson Broomhall, Evelyn Barwick
3rd 74 Anika Hawke, Maia Curtis-Gee
Section 93 - TAP GROUP 13 YEARS AND OVER
1st 82 Beverley Prange Dance Centre
2nd 81 Capricorn School of Dancing
3rd 80 RGS Dance & Musical Theatre Academy
TUESDAY, MAY 14th:
Section 45 - MODERN JAZZ SOLO 15 YEARS AND OVER
1st 79 Madison Day
2nd 78.5 Paige Baker
3rd 78 Katie Webse
Section 26 - TAP SOLO (WALTZ EXCLUDED) UNDER 7 YEARS
1st 76 Makailei Bath
2nd 75 Emily McGrath
Section 67 - CONTEMPORARY/FREE MOVEMENT/MODERN EXPRESSIVE DUO/TRIO 13 YEARS AND OVER
1st 80 Emily Way, Charlotte Donovan, Ulaani Bellette
2nd 76 Nicola Scarpelli, Ella Giles
3rd 75 Isabella O'Donnell, Ailia Dow
Section 39 - SPEED TAP SOLO 15 YEARS AND OVER
1st 79 Jessica Bock
2nd 78 Chloe Cowan
3rd 77 Joelle Lynch
Section 88 - CONTEMPORARY/FREE MOVEMENT/MODERN EXPRESSIVE GROUP UNDER 10 YEARS
1st 77 Capricorn School of Dancing
2nd 76 Epic Studios A
3rd 74 Rockhampton Academy of Dancing
Section 30 - TAP SOLO (WALTZ EXCLUDED) 13 AND UNDER 15 YEARS
1st 81 Donta Whitham
2nd 80 Benedict Wright
3rd 78 Mercedes O'Bree
Section 18 - DEMI-CHARACTER OR CHARACTER SOLO 13 AND UNDER 15 YEARS
1st 79 Kirby Richardson
2nd 78 Heather Maitland
3rd 77.5 Isabella O'Donnell
Section 29 - TAP SOLO (WALTZ EXCLUDED) 11 AND UNDER13 YEARS
1st 79 Emilia Heilig
2nd 78 Emmerson Broomhall
3rd 77.5 Kristy Larkin
Section 85 - MODERN JAZZ GROUP UNDER 10 YEARS
1st 77 Capricorn School of Dancing B
2nd 76.5 Beverley Prange Dance Centre
3rd 76 Capricorn School of Dancing A
3rd 76 Epic Studios A
Section 89 - CONTEMPORARY/FREE MOVEMENT/MODERN EXPRESSIVE GROUP 10 AND UNDER 13 YEARS
1st 80 RGS Dance & Musical Theatre Academy
2nd 78 Capricorn School of Dancing
3rd 76 Epic Studios Australia
Section 60 - SONG AND DANCE DUO/TRIO 13 YEARS AND OVER
1st 82 Fynn Moran, Benedict Wright, Ella Giles
2nd 79 Olivia Offord, Roxy McDonald, Hannah MacDonald
3rd 74 Holly Robertson, Bryn Robertson
Section 43 - MODERN JAZZ SOLO 11 AND UNDER 13 YEARS
1st 79.5 Eliza Eather
2nd 79 Kristy Larkin
3rd 77.5 Lily Cooling
3rd 77.5 Millie O'Brien