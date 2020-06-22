In what is probably a good sign for Cowboys coach Paul Green, the club's new chairman Lewis Ramsay didn't say "he has the full support of the board" when we spoke on Sunday.

Green is one of many NRL coaches under pressure following a pathetic first-half performance against the Wests Tigers on Saturday when they trailed 34-0 at the break.

I asked Ramsay if Green's job was safe with the Cowboys having won only two from six after finishing 14th last year.

"There's has been no discussion at board level around the coach," Ramsay said. "He's contracted to us for another year and a half and there's nothing at this stage

to suggest we won't be honouring that."

Green and director of football Peter Parr will meet with the board this week.

"We'll talk to them about everything around the team's performances," Ramsay said. "We're determined to try to arrest this current slump."

The pressure on NRL coaches this year is getting ridiculously out of hand.

We wrote only last month how NRL clubs had spent more than $12 million sacking 14 coaches in the past five years. Stephen Kearney became the 15th on Saturday. His dismissal is as brutal as any in recent years.

Stephen Kearney was the 15th coached sacked in the past five years. Picture: Dan Himbrechts/AAP

Brutal because he has led the Warriors magnificently off the field during the most challenging coronavirus times.

Many thought he deserved the remainder of the season to try to turn it around.

We also have John Morris, Dean Pay and Paul McGregor fighting for their jobs. The pressure on Anthony Seibold is increasing with every loss.

Never has the blowtorch been on coaches like this year.

Originally published as Monday Buzz: Cowboys chief weighs in on Green's future