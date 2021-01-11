MONDAY UPDATE: Man with mullet apprehended near East St

UPDATE MONDAY 8:20am

Police have arrested the man with the bandaged foot near East St.

He has been ‘on the run’ since an alleged assault on pharmacy staff yesterday.

UPDATE, 5.40PM: It is understood police have not laid any charges regarding an alleged theft at South Rockhampton Pharmacy on Sunday morning.

Just before 10.15am, a man entered the pharmacy and asked for a packet of aspirin, worth $5.

It is alleged he then left the store without paying.

When asked by staff to pay for the item, it is alleged he threatened to assault staff and abused them.

The alleged suspect is described as a male with a mullet.

UPDATE, 12:20PM: Multiple police units are searching the area around the Red Lion after “the man with the mullet” was reportedly seen near the intersection of Fitzroy St and Murray St.

INITIAL: Police are on the lookout for a man in his 30s who reportedly threatened to assault pharmacy staff in South Rockhampton on Sunday morning because he didn’t want to pay his bill.

The man is described as in his 30s, with a tan, a mullet and a bandaged right foot.

He was last seen around the McDonald’s car park in South Rockhampton about 10.15am.

Reports are coming in he might have been involved in a similar incident elsewhere on Sunday morning.

More to come.