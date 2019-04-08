Money given to the Salvos is money well spent

The Fitzroy River spills into the lower lying parts of Depot Hill, Rockhampton as the river leve rises to 9 Metres. Photo Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin ROK030111-flood-c8

MONTHLY figures from earlier this year highlight just how far your dollar goes when given to the Salvation Army's Red Shield Appeal when they come knocking on May 25 to 26.

In February alone, Red Shield Appeal donations assisted 142 Central Queenslanders directly with financial, unemployment, and health issues.

A spokesperson from the Salvation Army said Red Shield Appeal proceeds allowed for a wide range of relief.

"Support allows us to move beyond words and give practical assistances (like) food, clothing blankets a place to spend the night, financial support and a place to recover from addiction,” they said.

"Our recovery programs include non-residential detox facilities to serve people's situations.

"Our emergency services teams reach out in both response and long term recovery to natural disasters.”

One of the detox programs currently available in Rockhampton is the First Steps to Recovery program, delivered by Jenny Wayman who was recognised for her efforts at the Australia Day ceremony.

The program is a local out-patient option for those in the community looking to overcome addiction.

Red Shield Appeal proceeds have also been funnelled into natural disasters relief in the region including; drought packages in 2018, Gracemere bushfire and flood relief for those affected in Townsville.

The Salvos have now announced their donation goals for the 2019 Red Shield Appeal which are based on proceeds from previous years.

They hope to raise $50,000 in Rockhampton, $25,000 in Mackay, $20,000 on the Capricornia Coast and $100,000 in Bundaberg.

Last year, the Nation collectively raised just under $79 million for The Salvation Army.