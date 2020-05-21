Money, Money, Money: Funding boost for volunteers

Member for Capricornia, Michelle Landry reveals community groups are to receive funding grants.

THOUSANDS of dollars has been injected into Central Queensland community groups and organisations to support the work of volunteers.

The awarded grants are amounted between $1000 and $5000.

From Clermont’s Meals on Wheels to Cockscomb Veterans Bush Retreat, Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry said the funding would be used to help vulnerable members of the community during their time of need.

“While the work of our volunteers may be unpaid, it is not unrecognised,” she said.

“From fighting bushfires, delivering food to vulnerable Australians in isolation and helping out with the weekend sport, they are all local champions.

“Their contribution is vital to ensuring that we continue to support families, provide employment pathways for young people and strengthen community resilience.”

Ms Landry said the funding injection coincided with National Volunteer Week which runs between May 18 and 24.

“It’s vital we acknowledge the important contribution of our local volunteers in Central Queensland,” she said.

Nationally, volunteering has an estimated annual economic and social contribution of $290 billion.

You can get involved in the online activities by visiting the Volunteering Australia website.

See below a full list of successful applicants in the Capricornia region.