Parents who do not immunise their children have their Family Tax Benefit Part A payments reduced by $28 a fortnight.
Health

Money pain as Rockhampton kids miss out on life-saving jabs

Sherele Moody
by
27th Oct 2018 6:35 AM
ABOUT 6 per cent of our children are missing out on life-saving immunisations, meaning a significant number of local families are facing reduced financial support from the government.

National health data for 2012-14 reveals 94.4 per cent of Rockhampton one-year-olds, 93.7 per cent of two-year-olds and 95.5 per cent of five-year-olds are fully immunised.

The families choosing not to get their kids the jab will have their Family Tax Benefit Part A payments reduced by $28 a fortnight.

Experts expect this financial impost to improve immunisation rates but there are also local education programs aimed at informing parents about the benefits of protecting their children from diseases.

Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service Public Health Unit director Dr Gulam Khandaker said the service would use technology to encourage families to have their children immunised.

"We ran a pilot project in Gladstone that showed a marked increase in child immunisations when parents received an SMS reminder their child's vaccination was due," he said.

"Parents and caregivers of all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander babies born in Central Queensland from October 1, 2018, get an SMS reminder five days before their babies are due for vaccinations.

"Parents can opt out of receiving the messages if they wish." - NewsRegional
 

