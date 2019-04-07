Money tin bandits at large after North Rocky hit and run
THE hunt is on for two men involved in a theft, followed by a hit and run, in North Rockhampton.
Police are currently searching for a 2009 Silver Mitsubishi Lancer, last spotted heading south down Yaamba Rd.
Early reports suggest the men tried to steal a donation tin from a chartity worker at the Red Hill Homemaker Centre on Yaamba Rd, Norman Gardens at around 2.50pm.
When they were confronted, it is understood a person snatched the tin back before the Lancer fled the scene.
The vehicle reportedly drove over the person's foot while making the getaway.
The victim is reportedly seeking treatment at a nearby chemist for a sprained arm in addition to the foot injury.
Police officers are currently at the scene of the theft interviewing the victim.
If you witnessed the incident, please contact police.