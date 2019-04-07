Menu
POLICE SEARCH: Police are currently seeking people last seen travelling in a 2009 Silver Mitsubishi.
Crime

Money tin bandits at large after North Rocky hit and run

Leighton Smith
by
6th Apr 2019 3:25 PM
THE hunt is on for two men involved in a theft, followed by a hit and run, in North Rockhampton.

Police are currently searching for a 2009 Silver Mitsubishi Lancer, last spotted heading south down Yaamba Rd.

Early reports suggest the men tried to steal a donation tin from a chartity worker at the Red Hill Homemaker Centre on Yaamba Rd, Norman Gardens at around 2.50pm.

Red Hill Homemakers Centre.
When they were confronted, it is understood a person snatched the tin back before the Lancer fled the scene.

The vehicle reportedly drove over the person's foot while making the getaway.

The victim is reportedly seeking treatment at a nearby chemist for a sprained arm in addition to the foot injury.

Police officers are currently at the scene of the theft interviewing the victim.

If you witnessed the incident, please contact police.

