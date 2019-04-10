Money troubles delay former Neerkol worker's defence team

A FORMER Neerkol worker, who has previously been ordered to stand trial for historical child abuse charges, is having money troubles.

Kevin Leslie Baker, who was 79 when the first set of charges were laid, has other historical child sex abuse charges in the District Court which he entered pleas of not guilty during the committal hand up, and a further nine involving four alleged victims still before the Magistrates Court.

The alleged offences took place at St Joseph's Neerkol Orphanage, situated at Kabra, west of Rockhampton, between 1951 and 1976.

Defence lawyer Brian McGowran today told Rockhampton Magistrates Court Baker was trying access funds that are with the Public Trustee but there was a delay involving another family member.

He said the funds would pay lawyer's fees to defend all charges.

Mr McGowran said it was likely the trial in the District Court would not take place until at least the end of this year.

The news comes after Baker's other charges where presented in the District Court in January and the court was told then that Baker's Legal Aid application had been refused.

Mr McGowran also told the court today that defence was waiting on further material.

He said most of the complainants "have had various payouts at various times for their time in the institution” and "in order to obtain those payments, there must have been a statement”.

"We just want a copy of those,” Mr McGowran said.

Baker's Magistrate Court matters were adjourned until May 8.