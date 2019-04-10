Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NEERKOL WORKER: Kevin Leslie Baker leaving Rockhampton Magistrates Court last year.
NEERKOL WORKER: Kevin Leslie Baker leaving Rockhampton Magistrates Court last year. Kerri-Anne Mesner
Crime

Money troubles delay former Neerkol worker's defence team

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
10th Apr 2019 5:49 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FORMER Neerkol worker, who has previously been ordered to stand trial for historical child abuse charges, is having money troubles.

Kevin Leslie Baker, who was 79 when the first set of charges were laid, has other historical child sex abuse charges in the District Court which he entered pleas of not guilty during the committal hand up, and a further nine involving four alleged victims still before the Magistrates Court.

The alleged offences took place at St Joseph's Neerkol Orphanage, situated at Kabra, west of Rockhampton, between 1951 and 1976.

Defence lawyer Brian McGowran today told Rockhampton Magistrates Court Baker was trying access funds that are with the Public Trustee but there was a delay involving another family member.

He said the funds would pay lawyer's fees to defend all charges.

Mr McGowran said it was likely the trial in the District Court would not take place until at least the end of this year.

The news comes after Baker's other charges where presented in the District Court in January and the court was told then that Baker's Legal Aid application had been refused.

Mr McGowran also told the court today that defence was waiting on further material.

He said most of the complainants "have had various payouts at various times for their time in the institution” and "in order to obtain those payments, there must have been a statement”.

"We just want a copy of those,” Mr McGowran said.

Baker's Magistrate Court matters were adjourned until May 8.

historical child sexual abuse kevin leslie baker neerkol orphanage rockhampton magistrates court
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Protesters cry shame, call for change outside MP's office

    premium_icon Protesters cry shame, call for change outside MP's office

    Community Unionists question MP's commitment to job security and decent wages for workers in the region.

    Funeral for teen found in car announced

    premium_icon Funeral for teen found in car announced

    News David Pham Will be remembered at a service on Saturday.

    Trio enter pleas over $30k meth intercept into Central Qld

    premium_icon Trio enter pleas over $30k meth intercept into Central Qld

    Crime Police allegedly found 80g of meth during a search

    Leading ladies' insight share with Capricorn Coast

    premium_icon Leading ladies' insight share with Capricorn Coast

    Business One will be featured at a free business breakfast next week

    • 10th Apr 2019 5:16 PM