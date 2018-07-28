Money up for grabs for dobbing in a drug dealer to police

Det. Acting Snr Sgt Dave Guild from Hervey Bay Police with a national drug identification chart for tablets and capsules.

YOU can earn up to $1000 in cash if you help take down a Fraser Coast drug dealer.

Hervey Bay police are pushing the Dob in a Dealer campaign in the hopes every day citizens can help officers disrupt the selling of drugs in the community.

Hervey Bay's Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Dave Guild said methamphetamine, or ice, had the most destructive impact on our region.

As an incentive, any person that gives information which leads to an arrest through Crime Stoppers can receive a cash reward of up to $1000.

From hotels, to pokie rooms, to random street corners - Snr Sgt Guild said there's a few ways to identify drug dealing hotspots.

He said residents should be on the lookout for suspicious increases in foot traffic to a particular area.

"For hotels and motels, they may see an increase in patronage to a room," he said.

"We get a lot of information through accommodation houses."

However, he said drug transactions can sometimes be more subtle.

"They (drug dealers) might just park up a certain street or a location down at the beach," he said.

"And it's quick. You can just Instagram your friends and tell them where you are."

Almost half of drug arrests on the Fraser Coast are made in response to information provided to police from the public.

The government has also announced that it will contribute $1 million to the campaign , which started 2016.

Crime Stoppers Queensland chief executive Trevor O'Hara emphasised that the Dob in a Dealer the campaign specifically targeted dealers rather than drug users.

"It's about disrupting the supply chain, and helping loved ones kick the habit," Mr O'Hara said.

"If you say 'dob in a friend', nobody wants to do that, but instead it's about reporting where they get their drugs from."

During the Dob in a Dealer campaign between February 2016-March 2017 there was an average national increase of 95 per cent in drug-related information reports from the public throughout Australia.

"Members of the public are our best, and most reliable source," Snr Sgt Guild said.

"We encourage the community to come forward with any information they have, no matter how unimportant they might think a piece of information is. Police need information."

To "dob in" people profiting from the use of illicit drugs, call Crime Stoppers on 1800333000 or go online to www.crimestoppers.com.au.