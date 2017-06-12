26°
News

'Mongrel act' plummets sacked CQ workers to rock bottom

Amber Hooker
| 24th Jun 2017 5:00 AM
AMWU Regional Organiser Peter Lyon is outraged over Aurizon's treatment of its redundant Rockhampton workers, who were this week forced to train their replacements.
AMWU Regional Organiser Peter Lyon is outraged over Aurizon's treatment of its redundant Rockhampton workers, who were this week forced to train their replacements. Chris Ison ROK220814cunion1

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A "MONGREL act” has plummeted victims of Aurizon's mass sacking to "rock bottom”.

Australian Manufacturers Workers Union organiser Peter Lyon yesterday confirmed Rockhampton workers were yesterday forced to train visiting Progress Rail contractors, destined to fill their jobs after Aurizon announced the impending closure of its CQ operations.

Mr Lyon said the Redbank contractors watched on with the intention of training their Brisbane colleagues, adding insult to injury for the 181 Rockhampton workers informed their role was redundant on June 1.

"Its a mongrel act, a total mongrel act,” Mr Lyon said.

"I have had quite a bit of feedback from them (workers) to be honest, they were very upset about having to do it,” Mr Lyon said.

"They questioned if they had to do it, and they were very filthy that the company would even put them through a process like that.

"It (morale) was pretty low earlier in the week but since this has happened, it will be rock bottom now.

"It's not a good feeling when you have to come in and train the person that's going to do the job you are doing, I just can't see the sense in it it's just not morally or ethically correct.

"But it just shows you where Aurizon are at, they don't give a damn about their workers, you're just a number of the worksheet.”

Aurizon workers protest news of a mass sacking, which will leave hundreds of Central Queensland employees out of a job.
Aurizon workers protest news of a mass sacking, which will leave hundreds of Central Queensland employees out of a job. Matty Holdsworth

On June 1, Aurizon announced its future components supply and non-core maintenance would be sourced from third parties, with another 126 employees working at the Bluff, Gladstone and Stanwell depots to be made redundant during the staged closure to late 2018.

An Aurizon spokesperson confirmed the contractors visited the workshops this week, and will continue to do so as the rail company transitions part of its non-core maintenance activities to them.

"Following confirmation of the visits earlier this week, Aurizon employees were informed by their leaders,” the spokesperson said. "We appreciate these visits are difficult for employees who are affected by the proposed changes.”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

8 things you didn't know you could do at North Straddie

NORTH Stradbroke Island is the perfect getaway whether you plan to stay for a day, a week or even a month.

A whisky-lover's blurprint to Brisbane's best bars

Check out The Gresham for some old-school fine drops.

SCOTCH, Whiskey and Whisky; it all gets a bit confusing.

Your guide to the best Brisbane markets

Enjoy the beautiful offerings of one of Brisbane's many markets.

WHO doesn’t love a good market!?

Ain’t no mountain high enough

No Caption

Brisbane's dishing up the mountain-hiking goods!

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

BREAKING: Second Rockhampton bomb threat in as many days

BREAKING: Second Rockhampton bomb threat in as many days

Dozens evacuated as police rush to popular North Rocky venue.

REVEALED: Hot tips which could help you win $10K in prizes

Kerry Peel and Madonna Boodle at the Channel 7 Ladies Lunch at Callaghan Park.

Hot tips for Rockhampton Cup 2017 Fashion of the Field entrants

Divorce stress leads to meth addiction

Methamphetamine also known as crystal meth

40-year-old said he quickly became addicted to meth

Business boss details hidden 'scourge' crippling Rocky's economy

A business boss says a hidden problem is hurting Rockhampton's economy.

Calls for immediate action to address major problem

Local Partners

International tourists flock to CQ and spend big

The top 5 international source markets for this region are UK, Germany, NZ, USA and France.

REVEALED: Mega water park set to transform Rocky suburb

Gracemere water park works kicked off by politicians

Mega guide of events on in CQ this weekend

FAMILY FUN: Archer Park Railway Museum will hold a family fun day on Sunday.

From country shows to food markets, there's something for everyone.

Country music stars coming to Ipswich

Ipswich will get it's country on when The Country Superstars Tribute Show hits town on Friday, June 30 at Brothers Leagues Club.

A UNIQUE tribute show will bring a bit of country into the city.

Death-defying illusions will stun Rocky audiences

Eclipse: The Dance and Illusion Spectacular will perform at the Pilbeam Theatre.

Dance and magic take centre stage in this production

What's on at the cinemas over the school holidays

Escape from reality over the holidays with a trip to the movies.

Rapper accidentally drops Banksy's real name in interview

Banksy’s ‘The girl with a balloon.’

Rapper Goldie may have just outed Banksy's real identity

Mariah Carey slammed for on-set antics

Mariah Carey’s cameo in the movie The House was reportedly scrapped.

Actor spills the beans on Mariah’s “borderline abusive” behaviour.

Celebrity chef Darren Simpson dead after long illness

Celebrity chef Darren Simpson has died.

Celebrity chef died after battle with an alcohol-related illness

Ellen shames audience member

Ellen shamed an audience member who stole from her gift shop.

TALK show host catches audience member stealing from her gift shop.

Millionaire’s riches to rags experiment

Businessman Tim Guest swapped his comfortable lifestyle for 10 days to experience what it is like to be homeless.

Businessman discovers harsh realities of homelessness in new series.

Prince Harry says young royals don't want to take the throne

Britain's Prince Harry.

Prince Harry says young royals don't want to take the throne

$10,000 Price Reduction - Pacific Gold!

11 Coleman Crescent, Pacific Heights 4703

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

This magnificent home offers modern family living in a prestigious neighbourhood. Sprawling over 3 levels and boasting stunning Ocean Views, high ceilings and an...

CENTRALLY LOCATED. WALKING DISTANCE TO ALL AMENITES. $195,000 NEG

146 Murray Street, The Range 4700

House 3 1 1 $195,000

This Spacious Queenslander looks out onto a Beautiful , Wide Tree Lined Street. Close to the hospital, All Schools, Day Care Centre, Shopping Centres and the City.

A Prized Lifestyle Awaits, Your Own Piece Of Paradise on 10 Acres!

308 Frenchville Road, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 3 $795,000

If you're looking for a Quiet, Comfortable and Ambient Lifestyle in the heart of Frenchville that offers you privacy with the conveniences of living in a close...

River Views or City Views? You can have BOTH!!!

1001/102-108 Victoria Parade, Rockhampton City 4700

House 2 2 1 $439,000

This sensational corner apartment located on the 10th floor at The Edge has exceptional views of the city whilst also enjoying river views. The impressive 135sqm...

Two Storey Family Home in Frenchville

317 Bloxsom Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $329,000

This low maintenance brick and hardiplank home is of a popular design with two levels of living in sought after Frenchville. Features include -rumpus, laundry...

Cute Wandal Cottage

42 Jones Street, Wandal 4700

House 3 2 1 $329,000

Situated in the much sort after location of Wandal is where you will find this three bedroom residence featuring, * Large main bedroom with spa * Polished floors...

Do You Want a Home on Acreage with a Huge Shed?

49 Anderson Road, Alton Downs 4702

Rural 4 2 6 $679,000

This large lowset brick family home is only 4 years old with 4 large bedrooms, a media room and rumpus room plus a massive shed on 10ha (24 acres) fenced and...

LOOKING FOR A HUGE QUEENSLANDER TO RENOVATE? INSPECT TODAY.

259 William Street, The Range 4700

House 3 2 2 $379,000

EXPERIENCE LIVING IN A MAGNIFICENT QUEENSLANDER WITH OLD WORLD CHARM. ENJOY THE SALT WATER POOL. FRONT AND BACK DECKS. BEAUTIFUL BREEZES. RESTORE THIS BEAUTIFUL...

Alexandra Street Charm

133 Alexandra Street, Kawana 4701

House 2 1 1 $179,000

Situated in a prime location and sitting on a 546 m allotment is where you'll find this original beauty. Close to all amenities this home boasts air conditioning...

Fantastic Family Home In Frenchville

241 Boyd Street, Frenchville 4701

House 5 2 3 $489,000

As your family grows so does your need for room and space. Look no further you will fall in love with this fabulous family home right in the heart of Frenchville.

Builders relish Coast's growing construction rates

The Coast's average house price has risen from by more than $10,000 in the past three years to $507,100.

House numbers and values are rising on the Coast

Open for inspection: Coast homes go on show

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Residents powerless to stop Airbnb ‘party houses’

A photo of a bucks party at a short-term rental in the Watergate Apartments in Melbourne’s Docklands, presented to a Victorian parliamentary committee into changes to laws governing short-stay accommodation.

Residents band together to fight the rise of AirBnB 'party houses'

Mining giants in fight that could spell disaster for NQ town

STAND OFF: There are perfectly good homes for workers, but mining company QCoal could be forced to build a camp and the deserted streets and empty houses of Glenden would remain.

How two mining companies could ruin this small town

Home owners settling to make way for Mackay Ring Road

The Clarkson family's home was moved just down the road from their former land at Stotts Road, Te Kowai, which was resumed by TMR.

But some are still clinging on, fighting for a better deal

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!