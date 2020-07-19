Mongrel Mob bikie arrested over clothing

The alleged Queensland president of the Mongrel Mob has been arrested after police say they caught him wearing a gang jumper at a suburban Brisbane shopping centre.

A number of other Mongrel Mob clothing items and two notebooks with the club's "charter" were also allegedly found in a vehicle at a Sunnybank house where the man was staying, police claim.

Eric Ian Waimana Pere, 37, who police allege is the Queensland president of the gang, last week appeared in the Brisbane Magistrates Court after being charged with offences including wearing a prohibited item in a public place and breaching a bail condition.

He was arrested on July 13 but granted bail after defence solicitor Kris Jahnke argued Pere was not an "unacceptable risk" of failing to appear in court or reoffending.

The charges came when Pere was allegedly spotted by police at Westfield Garden City at Upper Mt Gravatt on June 19 wearing a hoodie with the words "Mob Mafia" and the Mongrel Mob's signature bulldog printed on the jumper.

Pere also has a bulldog tattooed to the front of his neck.

Police will allege the hoodie had the words "exit 34" printed on it, which allegedly refers to the location of the gang's chapter at Eagleby.

Pere is alleged to have also breached a bail condition, which he was ordered to comply with after being charged with unrelated offences in December last year.

The condition ordered him not to associate with any other gang member but he was with another member of the Mongrel Mob at Westfield Garden City, when police say they spotted him in the hoodie, court documents allege.

Pere is also accused of breaching a bail condition to reside at a property in Springwood.

On July 8, Queensland Police's bikie busting taskforce Maxima raided a property at Sunnybank Hills where they allegedly found 10 more Mob Mafia-branded hoodies, a number of gang T-shirts and vests and two notebooks with club charters and rules of the "Mob Mafia", detectives say.

Pere has not been charged in relation to these items.

The Sunday Mail understands Pere is an Army veteran and was deployed overseas. During his bail hearing this week, Mr Jahnke told the court his client suffers from PTSD as a result of his service.

The Mongrel Mob originated in New Zealand and is considered one of the most notorious Kiwi criminal gangs.

They were in 2018 declared an "identified organisation" and outlawed in Queensland.

Police have told The Sunday Mail the gang has been growing stronger in the southeast of the state in recent years, with much of their base located in the Logan area.

In 2018, Queensland Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath said the State Government were acting to stop the Mongrel Mob "establishing a foothold in the state".

"This is an organisation with the attributes of an outlaw motorcycle gang with violent initiation processes, Nazi insignia and motto and members who outside Queensland have been involved in murder, armed robberies, extortion, home invasion, firearms and drug offences", she said at the time.

Pere will appear in court again on August 21.