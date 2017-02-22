Monique makes the big move from Melbourne to the beach

SEA CHANGE: Monique Leman recently moved to Yeppoon from outside Melbourne and thinks its the best thiing she has done in a long time.

IN a matter of weeks, Monique Leman has gone from selling Alpaca wool on a property nearby Victoria's Great Ocean Road, to soaking up the sunshine and beach lifestyle on the Capricorn Coast.

Although it's been a drastic change for the mum of 12-year-old son Harrison Spencer, Monique says it's been one of the best decision she's ever made.

The family is one of a growing number of southerners making the sea change and calling the Cap Coast home.

"We really came up here for a better lifestyle, for him, to grow up in a an environment that's more to true to the old Australian type of lifestyle, where you get the beaches and warm weather,” Monique explains.

"And also the schooling is really good up here as well. So I put him into St Brendan's College which is 300 acres which to me, sounds fantastic.

"They have rodeos and shooting club's, and you definitely wouldn't get that in the city.”

Moving here over six weeks ago, Monique says she wanted to give Harrison an opportunity to experience growing up in a small town, away from the hustle and bustle of a big city life.

"The cities are becoming so crowded, and they're so intense, so expensive, so there was a lot of reasons but definitely it was the lifestyle choice for him going into secondary schooling,” she says.

"He absolutely loves it (school), he is thriving, it's best move we've ever made school-wise. It's been a big transition for him, but they're very inclusive.

"And I think there are a lot of opportunities for kids here as well, whether it's to experience boating snorkelling, diving, shooting or other activities.”

Enjoying the laidback lifestyle and beaches at their doorstep, Monique says the Capricorn Coast friendly charm and community feel made it easy to choose where to move when she first considered the idea.

"Harrison's god parents are from here, so we came up in September, and he just loved it, and I just loved it instantly,” she says.

"I think it has just such a warm feeling to it. I've joined a couple of the local social media pages groups, and I kind of get that vibe from everywhere.”