Monkey business: Capri celebrates her first Christmas

ROCKHAMPTON'S furry and feathered favourites got a tasty treat yesterday for Christmas.

Keepers prepared boxes full of fruit and nuts for the chimpanzees and the macaws.

Locals and visitors were treated to a glimpse of baby Capri who was born in February, and her parents Alon and Leakey.

LAND OF CAPRI: Zoo fans look on as the chimps open Christmas presents at Rockhampton Zoo. Jann Houley

The Morning Bulletin reported in May that zoo visitor numbers had nearly trebled in the month after Capri's birth.

The Becker family came from Mackay to spend a long weekend at Yeppoon before returning home for Christmas.

The Rockhampton Zoo is free and open everyday from 8am-4.30pm (except Christmas Day).

It is home to more than 60 species of native and exotic animals including the giant saltwater crocodile, 'The Colonel' and a pair of Asian otters.

Zookeepers pause their daily feeding duties to provide 10 minute educational chats at 2.30pm for the otters, 2.45pm in the aviary, 3pm at the chimps, 3.15pm at the lorikeets and 3.20pm by the koalas.

The zoo is located at 100 Spencer Street, The Range, within the Botanic Gardens grounds.

Free parking is available for buses, caravans, cars and motorcycles and free bicycle racks are located just outside the main entrance, so all are welcome.