Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Dangerous Driving
Dangerous Driving
News

Monkey see, monkey really does do

RACQ’s Carri Lucas
22nd Dec 2019 8:00 AM

Our two youngest boys are keen observers. Equally, they're even more keen to mimic behaviours they see from my husband and me.

As toddlers, they followed my husband around like ducklings, pushing their toy mowers while he mowed the lawn. Years later, they now find fun in imitating my apparently diva-style walk, with hands on their overly exaggerated hip shakes followed by dramatic hair flicks.

It's all in good humour, but it got me seriously thinking. What else are they observing now that they might repeat later?

A recent RACQ survey of learner drivers revealed more than 72 per cent who reported seeing their parents speed, admitted to speeding themselves when it was their turn to get behind the wheel.

It's a harsh reality but it serves as an important reminder that 'monkey see, monkey do' really is true. We all need to be aware of how we behave and ensure we're leading by example, especially when it comes to what we're doing behind the wheel.

When my boys grow up and become drivers themselves, I hope they'll mimic the safe habits, rule following attitude and courteous nature I try to exhibit on the road.

editors picks motoring motoring advice racq
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman airlifted to Rocky Hospital after quad bike crash

        premium_icon Woman airlifted to Rocky Hospital after quad bike crash

        News The Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service landed at the crash scene with a Critical Care Paramedic and Doctor

        Gallery: Were you snapped at this decade’s last Rivernites?

        premium_icon Gallery: Were you snapped at this decade’s last Rivernites?

        News Check out our gallery of locals who were out and about last Friday night.

        Police chase woman through North Rocky suburb

        premium_icon Police chase woman through North Rocky suburb

        Breaking A woman led police on a foot chase this morning.