Monsoon brings a perfect storm of emotions

THE PERFECT STORM: One of the cast members, Mark Alston portrays Max during rehearsals for Monsoon.

THE PERFECT STORM: One of the cast members, Mark Alston portrays Max during rehearsals for Monsoon. Steve Marshall

TRAVIS Hock can't control the weather, but he can play on our emotions.

The Cyclone-Marcia impacted director draws on the 2015 natural disaster in his long-awaited melodrama, Monsoon: The Perfect Storm.

Ahead of tonight's show, Travis explained the production is inspired by Ancient Greek theatre and will premiere at Yeppoon tonight.

The emotions within the play capture those felt by the region throughout the devastation of Cyclone Marcia, which tore through Yeppoon two years ago.

"A lot of the visions that I had as the director for the show was about drawing on that style of theatre because we're down there at the beachfront and I thought it might have embraced tragic scenes,” he said.

Travis said the concept of the play was to create awareness of our impact on Earth.

"It gives community members or anyone affected by such devastating storms a real chance to reflect on and talk about how we, as humans, are still not in control of the weather and may never be,” he said.

"We have control over most aspects of our lives, but there are still things out there that scare some people and excite others.

Travis believes extreme weather events will continue unless people take an active approach to power and resource usage at a community level.

Rehearsals for the show have gone well and Travis was pleased that all of the pieces were coming together.

Members of the Yeppoon community have already been given a taste of the play.

"On Wednesday night, we had a lot of the sound effects and the music playing at the beach, people started gravitating to the stage even though they couldn't see it properly,” Travis said.