Monsoon headed to Central and West Queensland

CENTRAL and Central West Queensland look to benefit from the monsoon splashing down on North Queensland

According to the Bureau of Meteorology there was uncertainty about the movement of the monsoon trough but it was anticipated it would start to move slowly north again from mid next week.

"The slight to medium chance of showers over the Capricornia and into the central interior north of Emerald,” the forecast stated for yesterday.

As for today, the forecast is of a high chance of showers, and possible isolated thunderstorms will persist about the central coast and islands, with the medium chance extending into the central interior north of about Longreach and to the far northern Channel Country.

The slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm will persist near an inland trough in the far southwest.

By Wednesday, there will be a slight to medium chance showers will extend over the remaining east coast and nearby inland, more likely north of Yeppoon.

More than 100 millimetres of rain could soak the Whitsundays in just six hours as a monsoon trough gradually makes its way down the Queensland coast today.

Mackay could also be in the firing line as the system progresses south early this week.

BoM has warned the trough in far north Queensland was expected to "shift slowly southwards over north Queensland”.

The bureau warned that "locally intense rainfall and flooding” will be a risk, and that six-hourly rainfall totals could even exceed 250mm in some areas.

"Depending on the movement of the monsoon trough it is possible that this heavy rainfall may extend a little further south than currently forecast,” the bureau states.

It was added that there could be a risk of severe thunderstorms with heavy rainfall.

The bureau will issue severe thunderstorm warnings as necessary.

The bureau was due to issue an updated warning this morning.