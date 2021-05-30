Monster 10m swells lash coastline

New South Wales residents are being warned to stay away from the surf as conditions remain dangerous after the state’s coastline was hammered by huge waves, gale force winds and icy temperatures overnight.

A low pressure system sitting off the coast of New Zealand wreaked havoc along the NSW coastline with one buoy near Coffs Harbour registering wave heights over 10 metres last night.

Another buoy measured an 8.5m wave off the coast of Sydney.

The low pressure system near New Zealand was generating vigorous winds and a large southerly swell.



On Sunday, the Bureau of Meteorology said conditions were easing however a severe weather warning was reissued for damaging surf.

⚠️ Severe Weather Warning has been re-issued for Damaging Surf. The warning for Abnormally High Tides has been cancelled. Surf is likely to drop below the damaging threshold this morning but will remain hazardous until Tuesday. See: https://t.co/RZgYEKtyJopic.twitter.com/OhhmzIytIU — Bureau of Meteorology, New South Wales (@BOM_NSW) May 29, 2021

There is also a warning for strong coastal winds in place for coastlines in Byron Bay, Coffs Harbour, the Macquarie coast, Hunter Region, Sydney and Illawarra.



“Conditions are settling down and surf should drop below the damaging threshold but will remain hazardous until Tuesday,” duty meteorologist Helen Kirkup told NCA NewsWire.

A statement from the Bureau said wave heights could still reach more than 4m.

“Damaging surf, with significant wave heights in excess of 4 metres, may lead to coastal erosion,” the warning read.

“South and southeast-facing parts of coast are at highest risk. Beach conditions may be dangerous and people should stay well away from the surf and exposed areas.”

Sydney registered waves of up to 8.5m. Picture: 9 News

Ferry services in Manly were hit hard, with one service temporarily cancelled on Saturday. Picture: 9 News

The Bureau warned against rock fishing, boating and swimming this week across Ballina, Yamba, Coffs Harbour, Port Macquarie, Old Bar, Newcastle, Sydney, and Wollongong.

People should avoid going into the water and walking near surf-exposed areas.



“We urge people in NSW, if they are going to swim, to only swim at patrolled beaches because these huge swells move a lot of sand around and it creates rips and trenches within the sand which are dangerous,” Ms Kirkup said.

Originally published as Monster 10m swells lash coastline