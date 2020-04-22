Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Pets & Animals

‘Monster’ 4m croc stalks popular Darwin beach

by NATASHA EMECK
22nd Apr 2020 3:18 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

AN 'AGGRESSIVE four-metre croc' has been spotted stalking dogs as their owners walked them along a popular Darwin beach.

Rapid Creek resident Gabe Chipkin said he spotted a "monstrous" 4m crocodile while he was walking his dog on the beach near the Dripstone Cliffs off Rapid Creek at about 6.30pm on Tuesday.

 

 

An ‘aggressive four-metre croc’ has been spotted stalking dogs as their owners walked them along a popular Darwin beach. Video: Gabe Chipkin
An ‘aggressive four-metre croc’ has been spotted stalking dogs as their owners walked them along a popular Darwin beach. Video: Gabe Chipkin

 

 

‘She was coming in head on for the dogs on the shore, extremely aggressive. You could tell she was hungry for a feed’. Video: Gabe Chipkin
‘She was coming in head on for the dogs on the shore, extremely aggressive. You could tell she was hungry for a feed’. Video: Gabe Chipkin

 

 

 

"The sun was setting and I saw this silhouette just bobbing on the waves a few metres off shore," he said.

"It was just bloody wild, I've seen crocs down there but never this big.

"I've never seen such an aggro croc either.

"She was coming in head on for the dogs on the shore, extremely aggressive.

"She would come in close and then back away again.

"You could tell she was hungry for a feed.

"There were a few dogs in the water at one stage and we had to yell at them to get out because we were worried she'd get them."

MORE TO COME

Originally published as 'Monster' 4m croc stalks popular Darwin beach

More Stories

crocodile darwin dogs editors picks nt offbeat pets

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COVID-19 research paper gives CQ hope

        premium_icon COVID-19 research paper gives CQ hope

        Business The agricultural and mining-centric regions will be the best positioned when it comes to the impact of coronavirus

        LETTER: council’s behaviour towards property owners and rights

        premium_icon LETTER: council’s behaviour towards property owners and...

        News Koongal resident writes Letter to the Editor talking about Rockhampton Regional...

        • 22nd Apr 2020 4:00 PM
        Key CQ employer faring well through COVID-19

        premium_icon Key CQ employer faring well through COVID-19

        News With over 1,500 Central Queenslanders on its payroll, one company says it’s...

        • 22nd Apr 2020 4:00 PM
        Will drums evidence be enough to prosecute?

        premium_icon Will drums evidence be enough to prosecute?

        News IT IS unclear whether the authority investigating two illegal dumping cases near...