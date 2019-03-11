Monster dad jailed for heinous sex acts

Mackay Courthouse heard the offending involved brazen behaviour including molesting her in the shower as her two brothers mowed the lawn outside the house.

A MONSTER father, who repeatedly raped his only daughter for four years and forced her to engage in heinous sex acts when he was angry, has been jailed for 12 years.

She was just nine when the vile sexual interference began and continued weekly until his arrest in December 2017 just north of Mackay.

Now he will spend almost 10 years behind bars before he can apply for freedom.

Crown prosecutor Will Slack said the offending involved brazen behaviour including molesting her in the shower as her two brothers mowed the lawn outside the house.

He hid used condoms in his work bag and once he even had to buy her a pregnancy test.

He also refused to let her see a doctor when she thought she had a urinary tract infection and told her to take vitamins.

"Her life has effectively been ruined," Judge Deborah Richards said to the man.

"She's terrified of you.

"She is ashamed of herself."

His offending ramped up after the family moved to the Mackay area in late 2017 when he became enraged in learning she had a boyfriend.

"He grabbed her by the throat on a number of occasions and threatened to kill her, he also threatened to use a knife against her," Mr Slack said.

"On the back of this violence and threats, he raped her and told her not to tell anyone or else it would not end well."

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty in Mackay District Court to a raft of offences including rape, incest and maintaining a relationship with a child at various locations including the Mackay region, Gympie and Hervey Bay.

Both Mr Slack and defence barrister Bronwyn Hartigan, acting for the accused man, agreed 12 years was an appropriate penalty.

This means he will be labelled a serious violent offender and must serve at least 80 per cent of the sentence.

Ms Hartigan told the court a lack of supervision and domestic violence had marred her client's upbringing. He moved out at age 13.

She said a stranger had also sexually abused him.

The man has already spent 454 days in custody, which was deemed time already served, and he will be eligible to apply for parole after nine and a half years.