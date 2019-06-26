Menu
Drug haul in Blackwater
Monster drug bust in CQ community

Jack Evans
by
26th Jun 2019 5:29 PM
Police have charged a 30-year-old man after allegedly uncovering a large quantity of dangerous drugs, paraphernalia, and cash during the search of a property at Blackwater today.

Detectives from the Blackwater CIB, with the assistance from Woorabinda and Emerald police carried out a search warrant at a Quandong address after receiving a tip-off of drugs being transported to the area.

Police will alleged a quantity of cocaine, MDMA, steroids, prescription medication, drug paraphernalia and a sum of cash was located during the search.

A 30-year-old Blackwater man was charged with 25 offences including 15 counts of possessing dangerous drugs, six counts of unlawful possession of prescription medication and one count each of supplying a dangerous drug, possessing relevant substances and possessing tainted property.

He is due to appear in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on June 27.

Detectives warn they will continue to target anyone in possession of dangerous drugs or anyone who seeks to bring them into the Blackwater community.

Police are appealing for residents to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 to report illegal drug activity.

