Local photographer Cade Mooney captured another war ship crossing the Coast today, believed to be the USS Ronald Reagan.
Local photographer Cade Mooney captured another war ship crossing the Coast today, believed to be the USS Ronald Reagan. Cade Mooney
Monster nuclear aircraft carrier sails past Coast

Ashley Carter
by
5th Jul 2019 9:48 AM | Updated: 10:54 AM
THE procession of war ships crossing the Sunshine Coast has continued this morning, with local photographer Cade Mooney snapping a photo of the USS Ronald Reagan off the coast.

The ship is on its way to Brisbane ahead of Australia's largest joint military training exercise with the US, the Exercise Talisman Sabre 2019.

NOT THE RUSSIONS: Mystery Coast sub unmasked

The Talisman Sabre series of exercises is the principal Australian and US military bilateral training exercise focused on the planning and conduct of mid-intensity "high-end" warfighting.

 

The 18-year-old USS Ronald Reagan has been defined as a "technological marvel" and cost $4.5 billion to build and $1 million daily to fully operate.

It houses more than 4400 people sandwiched between an airport that supports more than 60 combat aircraft and two nuclear reactors that provide the ship with enough energy to power a small city.

It's crossing on the Sunshine Coast comes after two separate submarines were spotted off Caloundra earlier this week - a Royal Australian Navy Collins class submarine and a Los Angeles class American nuclear powered submarine.

