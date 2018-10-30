Monster truck event cancelled after horrific crash

The car is towed away after the incident.

A COAST monster truck show has been cancelled after a vehicle launched into the crowd at a Brisbane event, injuring three people.

About 30 minutes into the Ultimate Monster Truck Show at the Mt Gravatt Showgrounds on Saturday night, a stock car suffered a "mechanical fault" and crashed into a woman and two young girls.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the most serious injury was a possible fractured leg.

Sunshine Coast Council announced this morning the South Pacific FMX World Finals and Monster Truck Showdown, scheduled for November 17 at the Sunshine Coast Stadium had been postponed due to current investigations into live monster trucks.

The spokesperson added the organiser of the event and Clive Featherby of KC's Fireworks Displays were not associated with the Mt Gravatt show.

The Courier Mail this morning reported the family injured in the Brisbane event had sought legal advice.

Mark Bluck was with his three children and partner when the vehicle crashed through barriers.

His daughter Lilly, 10, and partner Kelly Harris were hit and the girl was trapped under the car momentarily.