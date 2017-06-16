'Monstrous' amount of people leaving Rocky

BE IT for greener pastures or a simple change of scenery, families are fleeing Rockhampton in their droves.

In the last financial year alone, a staggering 3,565 people have moved away from the city - around 5% of the population.

According to ABS, regional Queensland is facing a population crisis - all the while the south-east corner sees steady, sustainable growth.

REIQ CEO Antonia Mercorella said employment prospects was the leading factor behind the southern movement.

"People often will leave a community in search of work in the larger centres, so it's no surprise that we're seeing people moving to the southeast corner, however, this presents particular challenges for the regional markets," Ms Mercorella said.

"This will push those markets further into oversupply and it would have been helpful had the State Government announced it was broadening the First Home Buyer Grant to include established homes in regional Queensland as a Budget measure to help these markets," she said.

"Unfortunately, they have chosen to ignore our pleas, and the pleas of the mayors in those regional towns."

Rockhampton Chamber of Commerce president Peter Fraser said the figures were "monstrous" and scary.

"That is an enormous number of people, monstrous," Mr Fraser said.

"I am shocked. And we should be asking serious questions to council as to why to stop this. Why are they all leaving?

"The thing that has come obvious to me is the amount of for sale signs up. There is a lot of stock on the market."

Rockhampton, Gladstone, Mackay and Townsville reported a large contraction in the annual median house price for the past five years.

These regions have suffered the largest negative impact from the mining downturn and remain very affordable with the March median sale price for these regions fluctuating between $260,000 and $330,000.

Amongst the largest LGAs in Queensland, Rockhampton has become the most affordable house market with an annual median sale price of $270,000 and a March quarterly median sale price of $260,000.

"Overall, the March quarter has started 2017 off reasonably steady in most markets with consistent if somewhat moderate growth in both the house and unit markets," she said.

"Our hope is that the recovering coal price will give the Queensland economy a much-needed boost and that the Government's recently announced infrastructure and jobs programs succeed in creating jobs for Queenslanders that will help them gain secure and affordable housing."