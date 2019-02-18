Monster eastern brown found in Toowoomba region

A SEASONED snake catcher has admitted to getting the shakes after catching the largest eastern brown of his career at a Hampton property.

Darling Downs Snake Catchers 24/7 Gunter Glaser said a bite from the 2.1m reptile could stop a heart in ten minutes, something he was aware of as he struggled to get his hand around it.

"We're used to seeing 4ft eastern browns, occasionally a 5ft which is exciting," he said.

"But when you get one of this size... any snake catcher knows the adrenaline gets to you.

"You can feel how big, heavy and strong it is - you get the shakes once you've bagged it."

Snake catcher Gunter Glaser, who is approximately 5ft 7, holds the giant eastern brown up for comparison.

Mr Glaser said the snake was so large it appeared unthreatened by the presence of people.

"When they get this big, they get quite cocky, not afraid of anything," he said.

"(The home owner) was watching it go into a rat hole, (to) pull out a rat which it swallowed.

"(It) then checked out several other holes all while it was being watched from two metres away."

Mr Glaser said the snake was requested for a toxicology study at a Brisbane university, its length placing it as one of the largest in the state.

"The Brisbane museum has the maximum size for an eastern brown at 2.2 metres, though this could be on the conservative side," he said.

"We have been contacted by a (Brisbane) university that is studying eastern browns.

"They will keep the snake for six months to milk its venom and study how it has grown this big. They will then look for a safe place to release it."

The snake comes in at .05 metres longer than a record eastern brown find at the Sunshine Coast last month.