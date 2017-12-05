Months of alleged burglary, robbery, assault offences

Lincoln Jeffrey Mark Conway has been charged in relation to a home-invasion like robbery in Rockhampton last month.

Lincoln Jeffrey Mark Conway has been charged in relation to a home-invasion like robbery in Rockhampton last month. Facebook

IN the past four months, Lincoln Jeffrey Mark Conway has been sentenced for burglary in Toowoomba and charged with robbing a 84-year-old in Chinchilla as well as a home-invasion like robbery in Rockhampton.

Conway appeared in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday applying for bail after the recent charges in relation to the 'home-invasion' like robbery.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Shaun Janes said the alleged home-invasion styled offence involved crow-bar styled weapons.

The alleged offence occurred on November 23 at a Kerrigan St residence.

Snr Const Janes said police objected to Conway's bail on the grounds of his like offences, including being sentenced in the Toowoomba Magistrates Court in October for burglary and unlawful use of a car and is also charged with assaulting a person over 60 years in Chinchilla.

He said the 84-year-old Chinchilla victim was standing at the ATM where she withdrew money and then Conway allegedly snatched her purse from under her arm and knocked her to the ground. There was $370 in cash in the purse that was stolen.

Conway had been sentenced to 18-months probation and 100 hours community service for the matters in the Toowoomba Magistrates Court.

Defence lawyer Morgan Adams proposed a bail address with Conway's father at Gracemere with Conway's partner and eight-week-old child to join Conway if bail was granted, along with Conway willing to adhere to a curfew.

However, Magistrate Cameron Press deemed Conway too much of a risk of reoffending and Conway was remanded in custody with the Rockhampton matters adjourned until January.